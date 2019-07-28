This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
There is one late switch for each team ahead of throw-in. For Wexford, Damien Reck replaces Shane Reck at corner back, while for Tipp Seamus Kennedy comes in for James Barry. Just a few minutes to go now.

Both teams finishing up their warm-ups at either end as we prepare for the national anthem. There were 55,000 supporters here for Limerick and Kilkenny — it’s another bumper crowd today.

Kilkenny boss Brian Cody watches on ahead of throw-in at Croke Park. Who would he fancy playing in three weeks’ time?

There will be a five minute delay to throw-in due to today’s All-Ireland minor semi-final, which saw 12 minutes of stoppage time added on due to an injury. Throw-in between Wexford and Tipp to come at 3.35pm instead now.

It promises to a cracker this afternoon, but how do you see today’s semi-final unfolding? Let us know below!


Poll Results:

Has to be Tipperary&nbsp; (225)
Wexford without a doubt (193)
It's going to a replay (76)



Plenty of pre-game reading material ahead of throw-in:

A quick reminder of today’s two teams…

Wexford:

1. Mark Fanning

2. Shane Reck
3. Liam Ryan
4. Simon Donohoe

5. Paudie Foley
6. Matthew O’Hanlon
7. Shaun Murphy

8. Kevin Foley
9. Diarmaid O’Keefe

10. Liam Og McGovern
11. Conor McDonald
12. Jack O’Connor

13. Paul Morris
14. Lee Chin
15. Rory O’Connor

Tipperary

1. Brian Hogan

2. Cathal Barrett
3. James Barry
4. Barry Heffernan

5. Brendan Maher
6. Padraic Maher
7. Ronan Maher

8. Noel McGrath
9. Michael Breen

10. Dan McCormack
11. John O’Dwyer
12. Niall O’Meara

13. Jason Forde
14. Séamus Callanan 
15. John McGrath

Good afternoon ladies and gentlemen, you’re very welcome along to our minute-by-minute coverage of today’s highly-awaited, mouth-watering All-Ireland semi-final between Wexford and Tipperary.

Kilkenny dumped defending champions Limerick out following a swash-buckling affair at Croke Park yesterday and these sides on display today are battling it out for the right to take on the Cats here in three weeks’ time.

Davy Fitzgerald’s men shocked Kilkenny by claiming a first Leinster title in 15 years at the end of June and his side will require a similarly heroic performance if they are to overcome Tipp.

Wexford haven’t been to an All-Ireland hurling final since 1996, but you only have to cast your mind back to three years since the Premier County made it to the decider. If Liam Sheedy’s men prevail this afternoon, it’ll be a repeat of 2016 against Kilkenny.

It’s a cloudy-ish day in the capital at the moment. There are chances of patchy rain but for now it’s dry as a bone out there and grand aul conditions for some lovely hurling action.

Stick with us, throw-in is coming up in just over an hour’s time at 3.30pm.

