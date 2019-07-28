56 mins ago

Good afternoon ladies and gentlemen, you’re very welcome along to our minute-by-minute coverage of today’s highly-awaited, mouth-watering All-Ireland semi-final between Wexford and Tipperary.

Kilkenny dumped defending champions Limerick out following a swash-buckling affair at Croke Park yesterday and these sides on display today are battling it out for the right to take on the Cats here in three weeks’ time.

Davy Fitzgerald’s men shocked Kilkenny by claiming a first Leinster title in 15 years at the end of June and his side will require a similarly heroic performance if they are to overcome Tipp.

Wexford haven’t been to an All-Ireland hurling final since 1996, but you only have to cast your mind back to three years since the Premier County made it to the decider. If Liam Sheedy’s men prevail this afternoon, it’ll be a repeat of 2016 against Kilkenny.

It’s a cloudy-ish day in the capital at the moment. There are chances of patchy rain but for now it’s dry as a bone out there and grand aul conditions for some lovely hurling action.

Stick with us, throw-in is coming up in just over an hour’s time at 3.30pm.