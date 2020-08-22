Wexford Youths postpone Galway showdown due to Covid-19 concern, four U17 games off

A general view of Wexford's Ferrycarraig Park, which was due to host toight's showdown.

WEXFORD YOUTHS HAVE postponed their Women’s National League [WNL] clash with Galway Women’s FC this evening due to a Covid-19 concern.

The club released a statement last night, confirming that both their senior and U17 WNL fixtures this weekend had been postponed after “a club player was found to have been a close contact of somebody who has tested positive for Covid-19″.

The statement, in full, reads: “Wexford Youths Women regret to announce that both our senior and under 17 matches this weekend have been postponed.

“A club player was found to have been a close contact of somebody who has tested positive for Covid-19, and the club has therefore decided to call off both Wexford Youths Women vs. Galway WFC on Saturday night, and Wexford Youths WU17 vs. Cork City on Sunday as a precautionary measure.

“This decision was taken in conjunction with the FAI.”

And a statement from the WNL this morning added that four upcoming games in the U17 league have been postponed:

“One game in the Women’s National League and four games in the Women’s Under-17 National League have been postponed.

“New dates for each of the below fixtures will be announced in due course.

Women’s National League

Wexford Youths v Galway WFCWomen’s Under-17 National League

Bray Wanders v Shelbourne

Cork City v Wexford Youths

Peamount United v Shamrock Rovers

Athlone Town v Peamount United.

This comes after the senior WNL meeting of DLR Waves and Peamount was postponed on Wednesday night due to a Covid-19 concern within the Waves set-up.

DLR announced on Twitter last night that their clash with Treaty United will go ahead as planned today after the “suspected case came back negative”.

Elsewhere in the league, in the absence of the Wexford-Galway showdown — in which Youths captain Kylie Murphy was set to make her 200th WNL appearance — leaders Shelbourne face newcomers Athlone Town and reigning champions Peamount United travel to Bohemians; another new team for the 2020 season.

Meanwhile, the postponed meeting of Treaty United and Cork City — which was called off due to weather warnings on Wednesday night — has been rescheduled for Tuesday, 25 August, at Markets Field.

Today’s WNL fixtures

Bohemians v Peamount United, Oscar Traynor Centre, 2pm

DLR Waves v Treaty United, UCD Bowl, 6.30pm

Athlone Town v Shelbourne, Athlone Town Stadium, 7pm

As it stands after Week 3️⃣ in #WNL... pic.twitter.com/dGfzdVjgvG — Women's National League (@FAI_WNL) August 20, 2020

