This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 14 °C Saturday 22 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Wexford Youths postpone Galway showdown due to Covid-19 concern, four U17 games off

Precautionary measures are being taken in the Women’s National League.

By Emma Duffy Saturday 22 Aug 2020, 10:01 AM
21 minutes ago 223 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5182768
A general view of Wexford's Ferrycarraig Park, which was due to host toight's showdown.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
A general view of Wexford's Ferrycarraig Park, which was due to host toight's showdown.
A general view of Wexford's Ferrycarraig Park, which was due to host toight's showdown.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

WEXFORD YOUTHS HAVE postponed their Women’s National League [WNL] clash with Galway Women’s FC this evening due to a Covid-19 concern.

The club released a statement last night, confirming that both their senior and U17 WNL fixtures this weekend had been postponed after “a club player was found to have been a close contact of somebody who has tested positive for Covid-19″.

The statement, in full, reads: “Wexford Youths Women regret to announce that both our senior and under 17 matches this weekend have been postponed. 

“A club player was found to have been a close contact of somebody who has tested positive for Covid-19, and the club has therefore decided to call off both Wexford Youths Women vs. Galway WFC on Saturday night, and Wexford Youths WU17 vs. Cork City on Sunday as a precautionary measure. 

“This decision was taken in conjunction with the FAI.”

And a statement from the WNL this morning added that four upcoming games in the U17 league have been postponed:

“One game in the Women’s National League and four games in the Women’s Under-17 National League have been postponed.

“New dates for each of the below fixtures will be announced in due course.

Women’s National League
Wexford Youths v Galway WFCWomen’s Under-17 National League
Bray Wanders v Shelbourne
Cork City v Wexford Youths
Peamount United v Shamrock Rovers
Athlone Town v Peamount United.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

This comes after the senior WNL meeting of DLR Waves and Peamount was postponed on Wednesday night due to a Covid-19 concern within the Waves set-up.

DLR announced on Twitter last night that their clash with Treaty United will go ahead as planned today after the “suspected case came back negative”.

Elsewhere in the league, in the absence of the Wexford-Galway showdown — in which Youths captain Kylie Murphy was set to make her 200th WNL appearance — leaders Shelbourne face newcomers Athlone Town and reigning champions Peamount United travel to Bohemians; another new team for the 2020 season.

Meanwhile, the postponed meeting of Treaty United and Cork City — which was called off due to weather warnings on Wednesday night — has been rescheduled for Tuesday, 25 August, at Markets Field.

Today’s WNL fixtures

  • Bohemians v Peamount United, Oscar Traynor Centre, 2pm
  • DLR Waves v Treaty United, UCD Bowl, 6.30pm
  • Athlone Town v Shelbourne, Athlone Town Stadium, 7pm

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie