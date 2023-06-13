Wexford Youths part company with FAI Cup-winning manager Stephen Quinn

WEXFORD YOUTHS WOMEN have confirmed that Stephen Quinn has left his role as head coach.

Quinn was named Wexford boss midway through the 2021 campaign and led the club to FAI Cup success in his first season in charge.

Wexford currently sit sixth in the Premier Division table and trail leaders Peamount by 17 points. Wexford have won just one of their last five games, losing 5-0 to Shelbourne last weekend.

“Wexford Youths Women FC can confirm Stephen Quinn has stepped down as manager of our senior team,” a club statement read.

“We would like to place on record our thanks to Stephen for his professionalism, commitment and hard work during his four years at the club which included a never to be forgotten FAI Cup Final win in his first season in charge.

“We wish Stephen all the best for the future and he will always be welcome back at Ferrycarrig Park.”

