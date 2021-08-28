Wexford Youths' title hopes hang by thread as they share spoils with Peamount

Wexford Youths 1

Peamount United 1

WEXFORD YOUTHS’ TITLE hopes hang by the thinnest of threads after they shared the spoils with Peamount United in a lively SSE Airtricty Women’s National League encounter in Ferrycarrig Park.

The champions made the ideal start when Alannah McEvoy fired them in front, but Youths restored parity before the break through an Aoibheann Clancy penalty and that’s how it remained until the final whistle.

Peamount got their noses in front with just five minutes on the clock when goalkeeper Ciamh Gray failed to claim a cross and McEvoy bundled home after an almighty scramble.

The hosts grew into the game as the first-half wore on and they were handed a gilt-edged opportunity to get back on level terms in the 35th minute.

Former Peamount player Della Doherty played a delightful, searching ball to Ciara Rossiter, and although advancing netminder Niamh Reid-Burke blocked her initial effort she then dragged the winger back and conceded a penalty.

Aoibheann Clancy stepped up to take the spot-kick and coolly slotted the ball into the left-hand corner of the net to draw Wexford level.

The home side had the first sight of goal after the change of ends when Clancy showed good feet on the edge of the area before teeing up Rossiter, but her shot was easily gathered by Reid-Burke.

In the 52nd minute Rossiter was again in the thick of the action when her speculative long-range effort had to be clawed away from under the crossbar by the back-pedalling goalkeeper.

Ellen Molloy was next to threaten, firing over the bar on the hour mark after a lung-bursting run forward from Doherty.

Peamount then began to turn the screw, however, and came close to regaining the lead in the 72nd minute when the ball ricocheted off Aine O’Gorman and flew narrowly off target.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

With seven minutes remaining they threatened again, with Lauryn O’Callaghan putting Eleanor Ryan-Doyle through, but Gray was equal to the shot.

The hosts rarely looked like grabbing the winner they needed in the closing stages, although Ellen Molloy did curl a free-kick over the bar late on.

Wexford Youths: Ciamh Gray, Lynn Craven (Lynn Marrie Grant 82, (Kira Bates Crosbie 90), Lauren Dwyer, Nicola Sinnott (capt.), Orlaith Conlon, Teegan Lynch (Sinead Taylor 69), Della Doherty, Aoibheann Clancy, Edel Kennedy, Ciara Rossiter, Ellen Molloy.

Peamount United: Niamh Reid-Burke, Lauryn O’Callaghan, Karren Duggan, Megan Ruddy, Lucy McCartin, Dora Gorman, Aine O’Gorman (capt.), Lauren Kelly (Rebecca Watkins 73), Eleanor Ryan-Doyle, Allanah McEvoy (Sadhbh Doyle 61), Stephanie Roche (Dearbhaile Beirne 83).

Referee: Claire Purcell

WNL results