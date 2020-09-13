This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 13 September 2020
Wexford put five past Treaty, Cork City also claim victory

There were two matches in the Women’s National League this afternoon.

By The42 Team Sunday 13 Sep 2020, 4:38 PM
The Wexford Youths players celebrating (file photo).
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
The Wexford Youths players celebrating (file photo).
The Wexford Youths players celebrating (file photo).
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

WEXFORD YOUTHS EARNED a 5-1 win over Treaty United in the Women’s National League at Markets Field this afternoon. 

Ellen Molloy opened the scoring for the visitors after a half-hour, and Aisling Frawley added a second five minutes before the interval. 

Lauren Kelly made it three but Treaty pulled a goal back through Jenna Slattery from the penalty spot.

However, Edel Kennedy and Blessington Kingsley made sure of the three points late on — meaning Limerick side Treaty are now on a three-game losing streak. 

At Bishoptown, Cork City claimed a 2-0 victory in their meeting with Athlone Town. 

Lauren Egbuloniu broke the deadlock on the stroke of half-time, and Saoirse Ronan’s long-distance effort doubled their advantage midway through the second half. 

