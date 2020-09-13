Wexford put five past Treaty, Cork City also claim victory

WEXFORD YOUTHS EARNED a 5-1 win over Treaty United in the Women’s National League at Markets Field this afternoon.

Ellen Molloy opened the scoring for the visitors after a half-hour, and Aisling Frawley added a second five minutes before the interval.

Lauren Kelly made it three but Treaty pulled a goal back through Jenna Slattery from the penalty spot.

However, Edel Kennedy and Blessington Kingsley made sure of the three points late on — meaning Limerick side Treaty are now on a three-game losing streak.

At Bishoptown, Cork City claimed a 2-0 victory in their meeting with Athlone Town.

Lauren Egbuloniu broke the deadlock on the stroke of half-time, and Saoirse Ronan’s long-distance effort doubled their advantage midway through the second half.

What a great week, 9 points and delighted to be back on the score sheet ⚽️ https://t.co/oYbWYJlsDG — Saoirse Noonan (@saoirse_noonan) September 13, 2020

