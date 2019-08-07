Wexford Youths lose out in opening Champions League group qualifier

WEXFORD YOUTHS’ QUEST to reach this year’s Women’s Champions League got off to a disappointing start in the Lithuanian city of Alytus today.

The Women’s National League representatives faced Vllaznia of Albania in their opening Group 10 qualifier, but a frustrating opening 45 minutes saw Tom Elmes’ side go in 3-1 down at half-time.

Youths actually took the lead on 18 minutes through Edel Kennedy, but Vllaznia drew level on the half-hour mark thanks to American forward Hannah Collette Dauzat, before her compatriot Amanda Doyle doubled their advantage on 40 minutes.

And Albanian international Megi Doci then put them in the driving seat before the break.

Elmes brought on McKenna Davidson, Blessing Kingsley and Aoife Slatter in the second half as they battled to get back into the game, but the scoreline remained 3-1 at the final whistle.

Next up for Youths are hosts FK Gintra Universitetas on Saturday (4pm Irish time), before they take on Birkirkara FC of Malta next Tuesday (4pm Irish time).

Only the group winners progress to the Round of 32.

WEXFORD YOUTHS: Maeve Williams; Lynn Craven, Nicola Sinnott, Lauren Dwyer, Orlaith Conlon; Lauren Kelly, Kylie Murphy (c) (Aoife Slatter 79), Edel Kennedy (Blessing Kingsley 69); Aisling Frawley, Rianna Jarrett, Ciara Rossiter (McKenna Davidson 62).