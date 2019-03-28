This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 28 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

McIlroy and Woods make winning starts at WGC Match Play while Lowry loses out

Dustin Johnson also grabbed a win in the first stage of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship.

By AFP Thursday 28 Mar 2019, 8:45 AM
59 minutes ago 958 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4564501
Rory McIlroy had a successful outing on the opening day of the tournament.
Image: Eric Gay
Rory McIlroy had a successful outing on the opening day of the tournament.
Rory McIlroy had a successful outing on the opening day of the tournament.
Image: Eric Gay

TIGER WOODS, RORY MCILROY AND world number one Dustin Johnson were among the top seeds and past champions to capture opening group stage matches Wednesday at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship.

The 64-player showdown at Austin Country Club uses a round-robin format to determine 16 players for a weekend knockout event to decide a champion, although it’s a format untested until this year by Woods, who qualified for the first time since 2013.

The 14-time major champion had a solid opening with a 3&1 victory over US 61st seed Aaron Wise, leaving 13th seed Woods atop his all-American group after Brandt Snedeker and Patrick Cantlay halved.

“We were both struggling a little bit,” Woods said. “It was just trying to beat the guy in front of you and I was able to advance.”

Woods — who won the event in 2003, 2004 and 2008 — fell 1-down when Wise birdied the eighth, ninth and 10th holes. But Wise made bogeys at 13, 15 and 17 to hand Woods the win.

“I was up early then down and up. There was a lot of ebb and flow in this match,” Woods said. “It’s not like we were playing great golf. Somehow I came out with the win.”

Fourth seed McIlroy, the 2015 WGC Match-Play winner coming off a Players Championship victory two weeks ago, downed US 64th and last seed Luke List 5&4.

McIlroy never trailed and never lost a hole and closed with back-to-back seven-foot birdie putts at 13 and 14 to secure the triumph.

“I rode my luck a litle bit,” McIlroy said. “I had some missed shots but somehow got away with most of them. I played well. To birdie 13 and 14 to close the match out was nice.

“I needed to respond to what he did and I feel like I did that well so that gives me a little bit of confidence going into tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, Shane Lowry lost out 4&2 to Sergio Garcia. The Offaly man made a disappointing start and lost the opening hole to Garcia, and was four shots adrift at the turn.

Match Play Golf Lowry and Garcia after their match in round-robin play. Source: Eric Gay

Birdies on the 12th and 13th holes gave him some hope of launching a comeback but he lost out again on the 16th, with his Spanish opponent going on to prevail in their match.

US top seed Johnson, the 2017 winner who captured last month’s WGC Mexico event, opened with a 4&3 win over US 55th seed Chez Reavie.

“I like the golf course. it sets up well for me,” Johnson said. “It plays tough. The greens are tricky. They are firm. You’ve got to hit quality golf shots if you’re going to get close to the hole.”

England’s second-seeded Justin Rose downed Argentine 53rd seed Emiliano Grillo 2&1.

“I was fairly steady. I didn’t give away much, took care of the par-5s for the most part,” Rose said. “Not electrifying golf but just good enough to get the job done.”

England’s 10th-seeded Paul Casey, a two-time WGC Match-Play runner-up coming off his second consecutive PGA Valspar crown just three days ago, beat Mexico’s 58th-seeded Abraham Ancer 5&3.

“I was trying to manage the energy,” Casey said. “I was tired the past couple of days. Form and confidence are fine. I’m trying to get the energy back up.

“That was one of the best matches I’ve played around this golf course.”

Also on his game was English 30th seed match-play wizard Ian Poulter, the 2010 champion who beat US 48th seed Kevin Kisner 2-up to avenge his ouster from last year.

“It was painful. I wasn’t going to roll over like last year,” Poulter said. “It was a match I wanted to win. Today was really important to come out strong and do whatever you need to do.”

In the “Group of Death” where only one can advance, Australian 12th seed Jason Day blew a 3-up lead after eight holes and lost to US 52nd seed Jim Furyk 2-up while Swedish 37th seed Henrik Stenson beat US 20th seed Phil Mickelson 2&1.

Danish 50th seed Lucas Bjerregaard upset US fifth seed Justin Thomas 3&2 in the biggest upset while two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson lost 1-up to US 57th seed Kevin Na and reigning Masters champion Patrick Reed, the US 16th seed, lost to US 51st seed Andrew Putnam 3&2.

Additional reporting by Sinéad Farrell

© – AFP, 2019 

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Next France coach will be chosen before World Cup says Les Bleus rugby chief, Laporte
    Next France coach will be chosen before World Cup says Les Bleus rugby chief, Laporte
    Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones named Six Nations Player of the Championship
    Vunipola: Mental weakness not an issue for England
    CHELTENHAM
    Presenting Percy 'lame as a duck' after Gold Cup and ruled out for the season
    Presenting Percy 'lame as a duck' after Gold Cup and ruled out for the season
    Champion Hurdle hero Espoir D'Allen has 'done enough' for season
    5 horses to follow over the next 12 months after the Cheltenham Festival
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Griffiths to make phased return to Celtic training
    Griffiths to make phased return to Celtic training
    'This is the kid who made me leave Arsenal' - Vieira 'blames' Fabregas for Gunners exit
    Stepping in for absent Spain boss Enrique the 'worst day' of assistant coach's career
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'It's a privilege to come back and put the jersey on' - Whelan's Second Coming
    'It's a privilege to come back and put the jersey on' - Whelan's Second Coming
    'Disgruntled fans have a right to protest whatever way they want'
    McGoldrick overcomes 'tough time with Ireland' to deliver man-of-the-match display
    FAI
    Critics who say the tennis-ball protest was 'nonsense' epitomise the big problem with Irish football
    Critics who say the tennis-ball protest was 'nonsense' epitomise the big problem with Irish football
    'We've always gotten the sense that power in Irish football rests in one man... That's not a healthy situation'
    'Paddy Power had odds on me getting hit on the head' - McCarthy unmoved by tennis ball protests

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie