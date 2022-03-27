Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Sunday 27 March 2022
Advertisement

Scheffler and Kisner into WGC Match Play final

Kisner beaten in the WGC Match Play final by Bubba Watson in 2018.

By AFP Sunday 27 Mar 2022, 7:32 PM
7 minutes ago 116 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5722697
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER MOVED to within one win of the world number one ranking after defeating Dustin Johnson to reach the final of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Texas on Sunday.

Scheffler, runner-up in the final of the tournament last year, held off a fierce late charge from Johnson to win a roller coaster semi-final 3&1 at Austin Country Club.

The 25-year-old will supplant Spain’s Jon Rahm as world number one if he defeats Kevin Kisner in the final later on Sunday.

Scheffler, who already has two PGA Tour victories this year, looked to be cruising towards a crushing victory over former world number one Johnson after making a blistering start.

The American was three up after four holes, and then took a five up lead at the 11th after an out-of-sorts Johnson two-putted from five feet.

But Johnson rallied superbly down the stretch to win four straight holes and pile the pressure back on Scheffler.

Johnson’s momentum faltered on the par-five 16th when his tee shot found a fairway bunker.

That left him scrambling to make a par, but Scheffler picked up a birdie to go two up with two to play.

At the tricky par-three 17th, Scheffler nailed his tee shot to eight feet to leave Johnson needing to make a 16 foot birdie putt to have any chance of prolonging the match.

But Johnson’s putt curled around the lip of the cup and rolled out to effectively hand victory to Scheffler.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

In the other semi-final, Kisner edged a tense battle with Canada’s Corey Conners to win two up.

Kisner, beaten in the WGC Match Play final by Bubba Watson in 2018, edged ahead on the 17th hole when Conners bogeyed before taking the last to clinch victory.

– © AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie