Lowry just outside top 10 as McIlroy fights back in Memphis

SHANE LOWRY IS a shot off the top 10 heading into the weekend at the WGC St Jude Invitational in Memphis.

However, the Offaly man’s 69 backs up his opening day 68 to leave him well placed. Lowry’s -3 leaves him four shots off a clutter of players in a share of third place, while the USA’s Brendon Todd holds the outright lead on -11 ahead of Rickie Fowler on nine under.

Graeme McDowell is a shot back from Lowry, Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson. His round of 70 keeps him on -2, an opening birdie cancelled out by a bogey before the turn in an otherwise solid round.

Rory McIlroy, at the time of writing, is back under par thanks to four birdies in his opening 10 holes of the second round. Now through 16 holes, he picked up a bogey on 13 and his fifth birdie of the day to sit -1 approaching his final holes.