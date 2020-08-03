Thomas triumphs in Tennessee as Lowry enjoys strong final day at WGC St Jude Invitational

OFFALY’S SHANE LOWRY enjoyed a strong final day at the WGC St Jude Invitational, finishing the pick of the Irish in Memphis, Tennessee.

But a strong finish from Justin Thomas saw him triumph and moved him to the top of the world rankings.

There was drama at the death as Brooks Kopeka’s challenge ended with a wild drive on the 18th that found water — and Thomas, in turn, finished three shots ahead after a final round of 65.

Daniel Berger, Phil Mickelson and Tom Lewis finished alongside Koepka, with Lowry among a group of players a further shot back and tied for sixth.

Lowry carded a final round of 67, finishing on nine-under after potting birdies on the third, eight and 16th holes.

The 2019 Open champion had been in good form all weekend at TPC Southwind, recording another round of 67 yesterday — and 68 and 69 respectively on Thursday and Friday.

Rory McIlroy again picked himself up to sign off with a round of 67 himself.

The Portrush man finished on one-under in joint-47th with Patrick Reed after a disappointing showing Stateside. He had another shocker yesterday, tumbling down the leaderboard after a nightmare round of 73. That came after an equally-poor 73 on opening day and a sizzling 66 on Friday.

And Graeme McDowell finished on three-under after a round of 69 today.

