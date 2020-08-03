This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 11 °C Monday 3 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Thomas triumphs in Tennessee as Lowry enjoys strong final day at WGC St Jude Invitational

Rory McIlroy and Graeme McDowell were also in action in Memphis.

By The42 Team Monday 3 Aug 2020, 12:31 AM
1 minute ago 0 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5166500
Winner, winner: Justin Thomas.
Image: Mark Humphrey
Winner, winner: Justin Thomas.
Winner, winner: Justin Thomas.
Image: Mark Humphrey

OFFALY’S SHANE LOWRY enjoyed a strong final day at the WGC St Jude Invitational, finishing the pick of the Irish in Memphis, Tennessee.

But a strong finish from Justin Thomas saw him triumph and moved him to the top of the world rankings.

There was drama at the death as Brooks Kopeka’s challenge ended with a wild drive on the 18th that found water — and Thomas, in turn, finished three shots ahead after a final round of 65.

Daniel Berger, Phil Mickelson and Tom Lewis finished alongside Koepka, with Lowry among a group of players a further shot back and tied for sixth.

Lowry carded a final round of 67, finishing on nine-under after potting birdies on the third, eight and 16th holes.

The 2019 Open champion had been in good form all weekend at TPC Southwind, recording another round of 67 yesterday — and 68 and 69 respectively on Thursday and Friday.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Rory McIlroy again picked himself up to sign off with a round of 67 himself.

The Portrush man finished on one-under in joint-47th with Patrick Reed after a disappointing showing Stateside. He had another shocker yesterday, tumbling down the leaderboard after a nightmare round of 73. That came after an equally-poor 73 on opening day and a sizzling 66 on Friday.

And Graeme McDowell finished on three-under after a round of 69 today.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie