This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Tuesday 14 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'What I’m here to do is to score goals' - Michael Obafemi

The Ireland international earned a last-minute draw for Southampton against Man United.

By Press Association Monday 13 Jul 2020, 11:32 PM
1 hour ago 1,342 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5149343
Michael Obafemi celebrates with team-mates.
Image: Dave Thompson/NMC Pool/PA Wire
Michael Obafemi celebrates with team-mates.
Michael Obafemi celebrates with team-mates.
Image: Dave Thompson/NMC Pool/PA Wire

MANCHESTER UNITED manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was philosophical after his side’s Champions League hopes took a hit, while Ireland international Michael Obafemi was understandably jubilant, after his stoppage-time equaliser earned Southampton a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford.

United looked set to move up to third in the Premier League after Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial turned the game around following Stuart Armstrong’s early opener, only for Obafemi to deny them victory.

Solskjaer admitted Southampton were worthy of heading back to the south coast with a point, telling Sky Sports: “It’s the worst time to concede a goal but then that happens in football, you’ve just got to be strong and take it because we’ve won so many games that way ourselves.

“It’s all part of the learning for this team, to be sat there really disappointed after you think you’ve got the three points in the bag but probably we didn’t deserve three points.”

Asked whether tiredness was a factor, Solskjaer replied: “I don’t think that’s the case, we’ve had enough recovery, it was just one of those we didn’t take our chances, they took theirs at the end.

“David (De Gea) had one really good save, apart from that we created the biggest chances.”

Oriol Romeu was lucky not to be punished by VAR for an ugly challenge on Mason Greenwood, with James Ward-Prowse the only player booked in the first half having wrestled Bruno Fernandes to the ground.

On the decision not to send off Romeu, Solskjaer added: “I know my ankle wouldn’t take that challenge as a nice one, it was a nasty one. But we’ve said enough about VAR.”

Obafemi may have been unable to celebrate in front of a packed crowd but that did not take away the youngster’s satisfaction at sealing a share of the spoils for Southampton.

“It’s amazing, I was supposed to play here for the U18s in the Youth Cup, but sadly I missed it,” he said. “But I think this is an even better occasion to score in.

“It’s what I’m here to do is to score goals, thankfully I got the equaliser.

“We’ve picked up amazing results since the restart and we’ve looked to finish the season strong. We go to any game thinking we can get the three points.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie