When is the draw for the All-Ireland football semi finals, and how will it work?

IT HAS BEEN confirmed that, if required, the draw for the semi-finals of the Sam Maguire Cup will take place on Sunday evening live on RTÉ 2 following the Dublin-Mayo match.

The draw will be subject to avoidance of repeat pairings from the overall championship, where possible, with the semi-finals set to take place on 15 and 16 July in Croke Park.

Fixture details will be confirmed by the Central Competitions Control Committee on Monday afternoon.

The possible repeat pairings are as follows: Kerry v Cork, Kerry v Mayo, Cork v Mayo, Tyrone v Armagh, Tyrone v Monaghan, Armagh v Derry; Monaghan v Derry.

A GAA release issued today noted the following items: