Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 6 August, 2019
'Dream big' - When Michael Met Davy warmed the hearts of the nation last night

An inspirational young man. A truly brilliant documentary.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 6 Aug 2019, 9:30 AM
1 hour ago
https://the42.ie/4753713
Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald and 11-year-old Michael O'Brien.
Image: RTÉ Player.
Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald and 11-year-old Michael O'Brien.
Image: RTÉ Player.

IT’S SAFE TO say that anyone who saw it last night fell in love after watching the heart-warming ‘When Michael Met Davy’ documentary.

The RTÉ programme brilliantly followed the story of Late Late Toy Show star Michael O’Brien, who rose to Wexford hurling manager Davy Fitzgerald’s challenge of motivating his side before their National League meeting with Tipperary earlier this year.

Visually-impaired 11-year-old Michael did just that, rallying the troops with an inspirational speech ahead of the Slaneysiders’ comeback victory — and stealing the hearts of the nation in doing so.

“Dream big,” the Kerry native stressed in his speech. “Work and believe.”

A true inspiration. 

From laughter to tears, we enjoyed every second. And if you missed it, watch it ASAP.

croker Source: Croke Park/Twitter.

ab Source: Alan Brogan/Twitter.

cmc Source: Conor McGraynor/Twitter.

briggs Source: Niamh Briggs/Twitter.

des Source: Des Cahill/Twitter.

pj Source: PJ Gallagher/Twitter.

leona Source: Leona Twiss/Twitter.

wex Source: Wexford GAA Scores/Twitter.

buff Source: Buff Egan/Twitter.

leona Source: Gerry Butler/Twitter.

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

