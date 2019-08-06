'Dream big' - When Michael Met Davy warmed the hearts of the nation last night

IT’S SAFE TO say that anyone who saw it last night fell in love after watching the heart-warming ‘When Michael Met Davy’ documentary.

The RTÉ programme brilliantly followed the story of Late Late Toy Show star Michael O’Brien, who rose to Wexford hurling manager Davy Fitzgerald’s challenge of motivating his side before their National League meeting with Tipperary earlier this year.

Visually-impaired 11-year-old Michael did just that, rallying the troops with an inspirational speech ahead of the Slaneysiders’ comeback victory — and stealing the hearts of the nation in doing so.

“Dream big,” the Kerry native stressed in his speech. “Work and believe.”

A true inspiration.

From laughter to tears, we enjoyed every second. And if you missed it, watch it ASAP.

"Lads, this is Michael"



When #MichaelMetDavy Bank Holiday Monday 6.30pm pic.twitter.com/dAU9wAmC8u — RTÉ One (@RTEOne) August 4, 2019

Source: Croke Park/Twitter.

Source: Alan Brogan/Twitter.

Source: Conor McGraynor/Twitter.

Source: Niamh Briggs/Twitter.

Source: Des Cahill/Twitter.

Source: PJ Gallagher/Twitter.

Source: Leona Twiss/Twitter.

Source: Wexford GAA Scores/Twitter.

Source: Buff Egan/Twitter.

Source: Gerry Butler/Twitter.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!