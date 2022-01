RTÉ and Virgin Media's Six Nations rights share: here's which games are on each station

The TV details for the 2022 Six Nations were confirmed today.

RTÉ WILL SHOW Ireland’s opening Guinness Six Nations match against Wales under the terms of the new TV rights share, while Ireland’s final game against Scotland will be live on Virgin Media.

The two stations announced details of their partnership today, which includes free-to-air coverage of every game in the men’s, women’s and U20s tournaments.

Here’s which games will be on each station in 2022:

Men’s Six Nations 2022

Round 1:

Ireland v Wales RTÉ

Scotland v England Virgin Media

France v Italy RTÉ

Round 2:

Wales v Scotland RTÉ

France v Ireland Virgin Media

Italy v England Virgin Media

Round 3:

Scotland v France Virgin Media

England v Wales RTÉ

Ireland v Italy Virgin Media

Round 4:

Wales v France RTÉ

Italy v Scotland Virgin Media

England v Ireland RTÉ

Round 5:

Wales v Italy RTÉ

Ireland v Scotland Virgin Media

France v England RTÉ

Women’s Six Nations 2022

Round 1:

Scotland v England RTÉ

Ireland v Wales Virgin Media

France v Italy Virgin Media

Round 2:

France v Ireland RTÉ

Wales v Scotland Virgin Media

Italy v England RTÉ

Round 3:

England v Wales Virgin Media

Scotland v France RTÉ

Ireland v Italy RTÉ

Round 4:

Wales v France Virgin Media

Italy v Scotland RTÉ

England v Ireland Virgin Media

Round 5:

Wales v Italy Virgin Media

France v England Virgin Media

Ireland v Scotland RTÉ

U20 Six Nations 2022

Round 1:

Scotland v England Virgin Media

Ireland v Wales RTÉ

France v Italy RTÉ

Round 2:

Italy v England Virgin Media

Wales v Scotland RTÉ

France v Ireland Virgin Media

Round 3:

England v Wales RTÉ

Scotland v France Virgin Media

Ireland v Italy Virgin Media

Round 4:

Wales v France RTÉ

Italy v Scotland Virgin Media

England v Ireland RTÉ

Round 5:

Wales v Italy RTÉ

Ireland v Scotland Virgin Media

France v England RTÉ

