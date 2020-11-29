Which of these 5 sports books will win the prestigious William Hill prize?

THE WINNER OF the William Hill 2020 prize is set to be announced on Thursday, with the five books below in the running.

Now in its 32nd year, past winners include classics like Paul Kimmage’s ‘Rough Ride,’ Nick Hornby’s ‘Fever Pitch,’ Laura Hillenbrand’s ‘Seabiscuit’ and David Goldblatt’s ‘The Game of Our Lives.’

Check out this year’s shortlisted books below…

‘Born Fighter’ traces the journey of Ruqsana Begum. Coming from a Bangladeshi family who disapprove of her love for combat sports, it highlights the London-born athlete’s improbable path to becoming Muay Thai world champion.

Scott Ellsworth looks back to a time in the 1930s, when trailblazing climbers from Great Britain, Germany and the United States set up rival camps at the base of the Himalayas, as they sought to be regarded as the best in their field amid the unsettling backdrop of a world on the brink of war.

Looking back at the remarkable tale of 20 West Indian cricketers, each paid over $100,000, during the 1980s to embark on a controversial tour of Apartheid-era South Africa and the problems that ensued.

Ian Ridley tells a highly personal and unflinchingly honest story of dealing with the death of his wife — the renowned sports journalist Vikki Orvice — amid a summer spent watching county cricket. The memoir is as much a beautiful meditation on loss as it is a celebration of the power of sport.

Dr Grigory Rodchenkov, the Russian anti-doping whistleblower and hero of the award-winning Netflix documentary ‘Icarus,’ tells his gripping story in full of how he went from overseeing the country’s Anti-Doping Centre to having to flee in terror and go into hiding.