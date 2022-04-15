Membership : Access or Sign Up
Poll: Who do you think will win the 2022 All-Ireland senior hurling title?

The championship is finally upon us, so it’s time to start making your predictions.

By The42 Team Friday 15 Apr 2022, 7:30 AM
The hunt for Liam MacCarthy starts this weekend.
AS THE HURLING championship gets underway this weekend, let the speculation begin.

Limerick are aiming for an All-Ireland three-in-a-row but can John Kiely’s side complete the mission? Who are the top contenders for the title? How will teams cope with reverting to the old round-robin format in the provinces? And what has the league taught us about what we can expect throughout the course of the championship?

These are the important questions to consider when making predictions about the 2022 campaign. 

Waterford will begin their Munster championship as the Division 1 champions, but have struggled to prosper in the round-robin system.

This weekend, they will face a Tipperary outfit who are in transition at the moment and have suffered some big losses through retirement recently.

 

Limerick of course are the reigning All-Ireland champions, but were off-colour during much of the league, and will need to produce a big performance when they travel to take on Corkt this weekend.

Galway lost hurling veteran Joe Canning to retirement last year, and will have the difficult task of travelling to open up their Leinster championship this weekend against a Wexford side who impressed during the league.

Leinster champions Kilkenny will get their title defence underway in Mullingar where they will face 2021 Joe McDonagh champions Westmeath.

So, who do you think will lift the Liam MacCarthy Cup?


Poll Results:

Limerick (457)
Other (409)
Cork (141)
Galway (87)
Kilkenny (59)
Tipperary (56)






The42 Team

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
