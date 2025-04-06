Poll: Who will win the Ulster football championship?

THE ULSTER FOOTBALL championship begins today as holders Donegal begin their title defence against Derry.

Derry won this competition in 2022 and 2023 but come into the tie having suffered relegation from Division 1. Donegal have star forward Michael Murphy back in their ranks after his sensational return from retirement.

The action continues next weekend as All-Ireland champions Armagh travel to Corrigan Park for their much discussed meeting with Antrim. There was a major dispute between Antrim and the Ulster council over where this game should be held due to capacity issues, with Antrim eventually winning their right to home advantage.

Tyrone are also in action that weekend as they welcome Cavan to Healy Park, and on 19 April, Down travel to face Fermanagh.

So, with all those fixture details in mind, who do you think will go all the way and lift the Anglo Celt Cup this year?

