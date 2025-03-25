Antrim-Armagh Ulster championship tie fixed for 12.30pm throw-in in Corrigan Park

THE ULSTER SFC quarter-final between Armagh and Antrim has been set for a 12.30pm throw-in at Corrigan Park on Saturday 12 April.

The early throw-in time has been chosen to allow Armagh supporters travel to Croke Park for the Ladies Division 1 final between Armagh and Kerry.

The game was finally fixed for Corrigan Park last night following a disagreement over where the game should take place between Antrim — who had home advantage for the tie — and the Ulster Council.

The Ulster Council had concerns over the capacity of Corrigan Park to hold what was expected to be a big Armagh crowd attending their first championship game since winning the All Ireland.

More to follow…