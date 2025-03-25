The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Antrim-Armagh Ulster championship tie fixed for 12.30pm throw-in in Corrigan Park
THE ULSTER SFC quarter-final between Armagh and Antrim has been set for a 12.30pm throw-in at Corrigan Park on Saturday 12 April.
The early throw-in time has been chosen to allow Armagh supporters travel to Croke Park for the Ladies Division 1 final between Armagh and Kerry.
The game was finally fixed for Corrigan Park last night following a disagreement over where the game should take place between Antrim — who had home advantage for the tie — and the Ulster Council.
The Ulster Council had concerns over the capacity of Corrigan Park to hold what was expected to be a big Armagh crowd attending their first championship game since winning the All Ireland.
More to follow…
Antrim GAA Armagh GAA Corrigan Or Nowhere GAA Gaelic Football