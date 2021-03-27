Whyte avenges Povetkin defeat with brutal fourth-round KO

DILLIAN WHYTE PRODUCED a brutal fourth-round knockout to win his rematch with heavyweight Alexander Povetkin in Gibraltar and avenge his shock loss to the Russian.

The Londoner had been on course to challenge for a world title before a devastating blow by his experienced opponent at Matchroom Boxing headquarters in Essex last August consigned the Brixton boxer to only his second professional defeat.

After numerous delays, once due to Povetkin contracting coronavirus in November, the bout finally went ahead in front of 500 spectators at the Europa Point Sports Complex.

With pressure on his shoulders, Whyte was able to put in a controlled display and landed the knock-out punch this time to take his record to 28 wins from 30 bouts.

Success in the contest dubbed the ‘Rumble on the Rock’ opens more doors for the 32-year-old, who is now the WBC mandatory challenger again.