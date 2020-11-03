Dillian Whyte-Alexander Povetkin rematch off after Russian contracts coronavirus

File photo, from 3 March this year, of Whyte (left) and Povetkin.

File photo, from 3 March this year, of Whyte (left) and Povetkin.

DILLAN WHYTE’S HEAVYWEIGHT rematch against Alexander Povetkin has been postponed after the Russian tested positive for coronavirus.

Whyte’s hopes of a world title shot were blown away by Povetkin in August when he was knocked out during the fifth round despite dominating the fight.

And now his plan to reignite his career in a bout scheduled for 21 November at Wembley Arena will have to wait.

Matchroom Sport promoter Eddie Hearn wrote on Twitter: “Unfortunately we got the news today that Alexander Povetkin is in hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.

“The fight will now be rescheduled to a target date of 30 Jan. An announcement on our 21 Nov show will be made shortly.”

The first contest was staged as part of Matchroom’s Fight Camp, which was held at its headquarters in Brentwood, Essex.

Whyte’s status as the mandatory challenger to WBC champion Tyson Fury was blown away when Povetkin unleashed an explosive left uppercut to dramatically win the fight.

Povetkin, 41, who lost to Anthony Joshua in a world heavyweight title fight at Wembley in 2018, is the holder of the WBC interim heavyweight title.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Hearn stoked the possibility of Whyte earning a straight shot at Fury, who is seeking an opponent for a fight he has announced for London on 5 September.

“Dillian Whyte v Tyson Fury anyone?” Hearn tweeted following the postponement, although boxing politics are likely to keep the prospect of such a contest at bay.

Subscribe to The42′s new member-led GAA Championship show with Marc Ó Sé and Shane Dowling.