Experienced Wicklow forward joins last year's Mayo senior semi-finalists Westport

EXPERIENCED WICKLOW FORWARD Conor McGraynor has transferred to leading Mayo senior football club Westport.

Conor McGraynor (file photo).

McGraynor made his debut in the Wicklow senior ranks in 2011 in what was Mick O’Dwyer’s last season in charge and last featured for the Garden County in the 2019 All-Ireland senior championship.

He also lined out for New York in 2017, scoring 0-2 in their Connacht preliminary round loss to Sligo in Gaelic Park.

In 2015, McGraynor scored the winning point as DCU lifted the Sigerson Cup title after an extra-time success over UCC at the Mardyke in Cork.

Conor McGraynor celebrates DCU's 2015 Sigerson Cup final win. Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

The transfer was formally approved by the GAA on Friday as McGraynor switched from his native club Avondale to the 2017 All-Ireland intermediate club champions.

Westport have plenty players with recent Mayo experience, most notably in five-time All-Star winner Lee Keegan, while Eoghan McLaughlin, Rory Brickenden and Fionn McDonagh have also featured of late under James Horan.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

They have contested the semi-final stage of the Mayo senior football championship for the last two years, losing out to Breaffy in 2020 and Belmullet in 2021, and will be hoping this season to reach a final for the first time since 1991.

Buy The42’s new book, Behind The Lines, here: