Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 3°C Tuesday 1 March 2022
Advertisement

Wicklow search for new manager after Kelly departure

A change in work commitments has prompted Colin Kelly to depart.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 1 Mar 2022, 8:52 PM
17 minutes ago 796 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5698227
Colin Kelly.
Image: Tom Maher/INPHO
Colin Kelly.
Colin Kelly.
Image: Tom Maher/INPHO

WICKLOW ARE SEARCHING for a new senior football manager after Colin Kelly has departed ‘due to a change in work commitments’.

The announcement was made this evening by the Wicklow county board as they now embark on the search for a successor.

Kelly was appointed last October, filling the vacancy created by the August departure of Davy Burke, the Kildare native who had been in charge for the previous two seasons. 

Wicklow are currently bottom of Division 3 of the football league after losing to Westmeath, Antrim and Limerick, last Saturday, while they drew with Fermanagh.

Their next game is at home to Laois on 13 March, while their Leinster championship opener also sees them take on Laois on 24 April in Aughrim.

The full statement from Wicklow GAA reads:

“This evening, Colin Kelly has stepped down from his role as Wicklow senior football manager due to a change in work commitments. Wicklow GAA Management Committee would like to thank Colin for his dedication and hard work since taking up the role and wish him the very best in the future.

“Wicklow Co. Chairperson, Martin Fitzgerald, added “A huge thanks to Colin for working unbelievably hard since taking on the role. I know that everyone in Wicklow GAA wishes Colin every future success”.

“In light of this, Wicklow GAA Management Committee will meet to discuss the management of the Senior Football team for the remainder of the season.”

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Comedian Michael Fry is our special guest on this week’s episode of The Front Row, in partnership with Guinness. Joining host Seán Burke, Eimear Considine and Murray Kinsella, he chats about his family’s rugby background and his short-lived playing days, before using his musical ear to rank the anthems of each Guinness Six Nations team. Click here to subscribe or listen below:

Subscribe


About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie