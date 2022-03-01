Wicklow search for new manager after Kelly departure

WICKLOW ARE SEARCHING for a new senior football manager after Colin Kelly has departed ‘due to a change in work commitments’.

The announcement was made this evening by the Wicklow county board as they now embark on the search for a successor.

Kelly was appointed last October, filling the vacancy created by the August departure of Davy Burke, the Kildare native who had been in charge for the previous two seasons.

Wicklow are currently bottom of Division 3 of the football league after losing to Westmeath, Antrim and Limerick, last Saturday, while they drew with Fermanagh.

Their next game is at home to Laois on 13 March, while their Leinster championship opener also sees them take on Laois on 24 April in Aughrim.

Wicklow GAA Statement - Colin Kelly steps away.

Please see link below:https://t.co/z7yoBbNMpV#officialwicklowgaa#wicklowgaa — Official Wicklow GAA (@wicklowgaa) March 1, 2022

The full statement from Wicklow GAA reads:

“This evening, Colin Kelly has stepped down from his role as Wicklow senior football manager due to a change in work commitments. Wicklow GAA Management Committee would like to thank Colin for his dedication and hard work since taking up the role and wish him the very best in the future.

“Wicklow Co. Chairperson, Martin Fitzgerald, added “A huge thanks to Colin for working unbelievably hard since taking on the role. I know that everyone in Wicklow GAA wishes Colin every future success”.

“In light of this, Wicklow GAA Management Committee will meet to discuss the management of the Senior Football team for the remainder of the season.”

