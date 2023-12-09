Wiffen brothers progress to 800m Freestyle Final at European championships

BROTHERS DANIEL AND Nathan Wiffen have progressed to the 800m Freestyle Final at the European Aquatics Short Course Championships in Romania.

The pair will swim a second final together tomorrow at the European Championships after they finished first and fifth in the 800m Freestyle Heats.

‘”It was pretty good, I had a little bit of fun in that race, I went out normal pace and then I just sat back after I got the lead just to make it not as tough on me for the final tomorrow, now it’s all about recovery,” Daniel said after swimming 7:33.38 to secure the centre lane for the final. The 22-year-old set the European Record in this event at 7:25.96 at the Irish Winter Championships in 2022.

Nathan took second in his heat with a second personal best time of 7:34.78. His previous best was 7:46.40 which he swam during the final of the 1500m Freestyle Final on Thursday.

“I came in here and thought it would be difficult to make a final at my first senior meet, or ever at any international, so to make two finals is pretty unreal in my opinion. The 800m is my main event, so I was surprised to make it in the 1500m, so yeah, I’m very excited,” Nathan said afterwards.

Meanwhile, Victoria Catterson, John Shortt, Shane Ryan, Max McCusker and Ellen Walshe have all progressed from their heats to this evening’s semi-finals and will join Danielle Hill and Ellie McCartney in action.

Ellen Walshe, who already competes in the 100m Butterfly and 200m Individual Medley Finals this evening, now adds the 50m Butterfly semi-final to her schedule after a 25.99 second swim in this morning’s heats for twelfth place overall. Walshe is the current record Irish holder in the event in 25.90.



Shane Ryan and Max McCusker have both advanced from the 100m Freestyle Heats. Evan Bailey (48.53) and Oisin Tebite (50.17) both swam best times to conclude their championships.



Also, in action this morning Liam O’Connor (27.69) and Tom Fannon (27.75) swam best time in the 50m Breaststroke, while Ellie McCartney touched in 32.05 in the women’s equivalent event, McCartney will be back this evening for the 200m Individual Medley Final.

Day 4 – Friday 8 December Results

Men’s 50m Breaststroke Liam O’Connor 27.69 (27th)

Tom Fannon 27.75 (28th)

Women’s 200m Freestyle Victoria Catterson 1:56.90 (13th) ISR/SF

Grace Davison 1:59.74 (32nd)

Men’s 200m Backstroke Heats John Shortt 1:54.21 (13th) ISR/SF

Women’s 50m Breaststroke Ellie McCartney 32.05 (25th)

Men’s 100m Freestyle Heats Max McCusker 48.33 (18th) SF

Evan Bailey 48.53 (22nd)

Oisin Tebite 50.17 (37th)

Shane Ryan 47.00 (6th) SF

Women’s 50m Butterfly Heats Ellen Walshe 25.99 (12th) SF

Men’s 800m Freestyle Heats Daniel Wiffen 7:33.38 (1st)

Nathan Wiffen 7:34.78 (5th)

Day 5 – Saturday December Finals Schedule

Women’s 100m Backstroke Final Danielle Hill 4pm

Women’s 100m Butterfly Final Ellen Walshe 4.13pm

Women’s 200m Freestyle Victoria Catterson 4.26pm

Women 200m IM Final Ellen Walshe, Ellie McCartney 4.46pm

Men’s 100m Freestyle SF Max McCusker, Shane Ryan 5.31pm

Women’s 50m Butterfly SF Ellen Walshe 5.40pm

Men’s 200m Backstroke SF John Shortt 5.57pm

