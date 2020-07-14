Wigan hit 7 goals in first half to crush Hull as promotion chasing West Brom draw

WIGAN FIRED HOME seven first-half goals in a stunning display in the Championship this evening to set up an eventual 8-0 win over relegation-threatened.

Kieran Dowell scored a hat-trick, including the only goal of the second half, but all the action came in the opening period.

The rout at the DW Stadium began for the home side when Kai Naismith netted in the 2nd minute but they didn’t add to the tally again until the 27th minute and have scored five times between the 32nd minute and the interval break.

Kieffer Moore and Dowell struck braces with Jamal Lowe and Joseph Williams also on the scoresheet for a Hull side that had former Cork City player Sean McLoughlin on the bench.

Wigan are currently in 13th place but are in a battle to avoid the drop as they could be facing a 12-point deduction at the end of the season. As it stands the 2013 FA Cup champions are 11 points ahead of Charlton in 22nd while Hull are stuck in the relegation zone in 23rd.

Easy to point the finger at Ehab or Grant but the players need to take responsibility for this awful performance. 7-0 at half time. Where’s the pride in wearing the shirt? It’s unacceptable. I’m fuming over this. In my day there would be some fighting in the changing room. — David Meyler (@DavidMeyler) July 14, 2020 Source: David Meyler /Twitter

Elsewhere it finished scoreless in the big promotion clash in the Championship with second-placed West Brom at home to fourth-placed Fulham.

Young Irish defender Dara O’Shea started for West Brom with Callum Robinson coming on while Cyrus Christie was introduced for Fulham.

Slaven Billic’s West Brom side are now two points behind league leaders but now know that victories in their two remaining games will ensure automatic promotion to the Premier League next season.

And Middlesbrough gave their hopes of staying up a massive boost with a 2-1 victory away to Reading. Liam Moore opened the scoring for the home side before Middlesbrough countered with Ashley Fletcher levelling the game in the 45th minute and Patrick Roberts scoring the winner in the 82nd minute. The victory leaves Middlesbrough in 17th place, four points clear of the drop.