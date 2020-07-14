This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Tuesday 14 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Wigan hit 7 goals in first half to crush Hull as promotion chasing West Brom draw

West Brom now know that wins in their remaining two games will clinch promotion to the Premier League.

By The42 Team Tuesday 14 Jul 2020, 7:56 PM
1 hour ago 3,111 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5150222
Kieran Dowell celebrates scoring his side's third goal.
Image: Martin Rickett
Kieran Dowell celebrates scoring his side's third goal.
Kieran Dowell celebrates scoring his side's third goal.
Image: Martin Rickett

Updated 35 minutes ago

WIGAN FIRED HOME seven first-half goals in a stunning display in the Championship this evening to set up an eventual 8-0 win over relegation-threatened.

Kieran Dowell scored a hat-trick, including the only goal of the second half, but all the action came in the opening period.

The rout at the DW Stadium began for the home side when Kai Naismith netted in the 2nd minute but they didn’t add to the tally again until the 27th minute and have scored five times between the 32nd minute and the interval break.

Kieffer Moore and Dowell struck braces with Jamal Lowe and Joseph Williams also on the scoresheet for a Hull side that had former Cork City player Sean McLoughlin on the bench.

Wigan are currently in 13th place but are in a battle to avoid the drop as they could be facing a 12-point deduction at the end of the season. As it stands the 2013 FA Cup champions are 11 points ahead of Charlton in 22nd while Hull are stuck in the relegation zone in 23rd.

Elsewhere it finished scoreless in the big promotion clash in the Championship with second-placed West Brom at home to fourth-placed Fulham.

Young Irish defender Dara O’Shea started for West Brom with Callum Robinson coming on while Cyrus Christie was introduced for Fulham.

Slaven Billic’s West Brom side are now two points behind league leaders but now know that victories in their two remaining games will ensure automatic promotion to the Premier League next season.

And Middlesbrough gave their hopes of staying up a massive boost with a 2-1 victory away to Reading. Liam Moore opened the scoring for the home side before Middlesbrough countered with Ashley Fletcher levelling the game in the 45th minute and Patrick Roberts scoring the winner in the 82nd minute. The victory leaves Middlesbrough in 17th place, four points clear of the drop.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie