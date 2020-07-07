This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 7 July, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Rugby league's Wigan Warriors table bid to buy crisis-hit football club Wigan Athletic

The Latics were put into administration last week.

By Press Association Tuesday 7 Jul 2020, 1:12 PM
1 hour ago 1,274 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5143547
Wigan Warriors owner Ian Lenagan with former Wigan Athletic owner Dave Whelan in 2007.
Image: PA
Wigan Warriors owner Ian Lenagan with former Wigan Athletic owner Dave Whelan in 2007.
Wigan Warriors owner Ian Lenagan with former Wigan Athletic owner Dave Whelan in 2007.
Image: PA

WIGAN WARRIORS OWNER Ian Lenagan is leading a bid for beleaguered neighbours Wigan Athletic.

The Latics were put into administration last week, having only changed hands last month.

Local MP Lisa Nandy has written to the government and the English Football League asking for an inquiry as the 2013 FA Cup winners stare down the barrel.

The immediate priority for administrators is finding a buyer and Lenagan, along with Darryl Eales and Gary Speakman, is keen to save the Sky Bet Championship club.

A statement read: “Being born and bred in Wigan, Ian Lenagan and Gary Speakman understand what both clubs mean to the local community.

“We strongly believe that Wigan Athletic is better being locally-owned.

“As sustainability and ownership of the stadium is equally important to both clubs, we are currently working with our longstanding advisers KPMG and talking to external parties.

Our intention is to identify other investors quickly and start due diligence on the football club with the intention of making a bid in due course.

“We have made the administrators aware of our interest and hope to explore this with them further over the days ahead.

“Wigan Warriors and Wigan Athletic are both local sporting institutions and it is our belief that this is a unique opportunity here to bring the ownership of these two great clubs together under one roof, each operating independently as before, but under a Wigan Sporting Partnership banner.

“It is envisaged that each club would retain all its training grounds, management and facilities.”

Lenagan was previously chairman at League One play-off finalists Oxford and recently spent a term as EFL chairman, having replaced Greg Clarke in the role in 2016.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie