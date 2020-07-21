This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 21 July, 2020
Crisis-hit Wigan's 12-point penalty to be enforced after final Championship game

The 2013 FA Cup winners may soon find themselves in the relegation zone after entering administration.

By AFP Tuesday 21 Jul 2020, 8:01 AM
1 hour ago 2,115 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5155405
A general view of Wigan's DW Stadium, on the day the club were placed into administration.
Image: Martin Rickett
A general view of Wigan's DW Stadium, on the day the club were placed into administration.
A general view of Wigan's DW Stadium, on the day the club were placed into administration.
Image: Martin Rickett

WIGAN’S 12-POINT PENALTY for entering administration will be deducted this season after the troubled Championship club’s final game of the campaign, the English Football League said.

Wigan are currently 13th in English football’s second tier, but will find themselves in the relegation zone after 46 games should they fail to beat Fulham on Wednesday because of the deduction.

The 2013 FA Cup winners, who were placed into administration on July 1, could be relegated even if they win against the Cottagers.

If Charlton or Luton win their final games against Leeds and Blackburn respectively, Wigan would finish in the bottom three.

However, Wigan, who last played in the Premier League seven years ago, have appealed against the points penalty and could still be saved from relegation to League One.

“In the case of Wigan Athletic the 12-point sporting sanction, as a result of the club entering administration, will apply immediately following the end of the game against Fulham but is subject to appeal,” the EFL said in a statement.

“In the specific case of Wednesday evening’s final round of Championship matches for season 2019/20, and any potential impact on divisional standings, relegation will be confirmed for the clubs in 22nd, 23rd and 24th positions in the Championship table following the conclusion of those matches and will be subject to the resolution of any ongoing proceedings.”

Wigan’s appeal will be heard by an independent disciplinary commission, who will have little time to adjudicate on the matter between the end of this season and the start of the 2020-21 campaign.

“The EFL is committed to announcing any final outcome promptly following notification of the decision by the relevant independent disciplinary commission, giving consideration to the issues raised above and in accordance with its regulations,” the League said.

“Independent disciplinary commissions are well aware of the challenges for any club that is subject to proceedings, and the need for clarity for financial and operational planning purposes, particularly ahead of the summer transfer window opening later this month.”

© – AFP 2020 

AFP

