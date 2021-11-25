Membership : Access or Sign Up
Thursday 25 November 2021
Wigan striker stable in hospital after collapsing during training

Charlie Wyke is being monitored and will be unavailable for selection for the immediate future.

By Press Association Thursday 25 Nov 2021, 10:12 PM
39 minutes ago
Charlie Wyke (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
WIGAN STRIKER Charlie Wyke is in a stable condition in hospital after collapsing during training earlier this week.

The club announced on Thursday that 28-year-old Wyke received treatment from Latics medical staff after the incident on Monday before being taken to hospital.

He is continuing to be monitored and will be unavailable for selection for the immediate future.

Wigan chief executive Mal Brannigan told the club’s website: “First and foremost, the absolute priority for everyone associated with Wigan Athletic is Charlie’s health and wellbeing and providing support to him and his family.

“As a club, we would like to place on record our sincere appreciation to all of the staff within the NHS who, within what we know are challenging times, were excellent in their response and subsequent care for Charlie, working together with our medical team.

“Clearly this news will cause alarm, though we would politely request that the privacy of Charlie and his family is respected. At the appropriate time, we will look to provide further updates to our supporters.”

Wyke joined Wigan this summer from Sunderland and has scored five goals in 17 appearances for the League One side.

Club owner Talal Al Hammad wrote on Twitter: “I’m praying that you get better and regain your strength soon Charlie. You are in all of our wishes as you recover. We are all keeping you in our thoughts and prayers, hoping you find strength with each new day. Get well soon.”

