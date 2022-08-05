Ex-Liverpool midfielder joins Mourinho's Roma on loan

DUTCH INTERNATIONAL MIDFIELDER Georginio Wijnaldum signed a one-year loan deal with Roma on Friday after an unsettled season at French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

The 31-year-old joined PSG after five seasons with Liverpool but struggled to make an impact in the French capital.

He figured in just 18 starts in Ligue 1 and three in the Champions League.

Wijnaldum joins fellow new recruits Nemanja Matic and Paulo Dybala at Jose Mourinho’s team.

Roma finished sixth in Serie A last season and won the inaugural Europa Conference League.

