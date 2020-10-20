BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Tuesday 20 October 2020
Advertisement

Wijnaldum leads the criticism as Liverpool fuming at 'stupid' Pickford challenge

The Reds have lost the ‘best centre-back in the world’ in Virgil van Dijk, says Jurgen Klopp.

By AFP Tuesday 20 Oct 2020, 9:44 PM
1 hour ago 5,268 Views 13 Comments
https://the42.ie/5239547
Van Dijk faces knee surgery after this challenge from Jordan Pickford.
Image: PA
Van Dijk faces knee surgery after this challenge from Jordan Pickford.
Van Dijk faces knee surgery after this challenge from Jordan Pickford.
Image: PA

LIVERPOOL MIDFIELDER GEORGINIO  branded the challenge from Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford that injured Virgil van Dijk as “stupid” and called for the England number one to be punished.

Van Dijk looks set to miss the rest of the season after suffering cruciate ligament damage in a contentious 2-2 draw in the Merseyside derby on Saturday that also saw Everton forward Richarlison sent-off for a wild lunge on Thiago Alcantara.

“Of course we are upset,” said Wijnaldum at a pre-match press conference ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Ajax.

“The way Pickford went in to the challenge was completely, in my opinion, stupid. I believe he didn’t want to injure Virgil the way he injured him, but the way he took the tackle, he didn’t care about what happened after the tackle.

“I think we had it a lot in the games against Everton. In my opinion they take it way too far in the games we play against them.

“We know it is a derby and everyone wants to win that derby, sometimes you go over the top, but it was too much.

“It was not only his tackle. If we talk about the tackle from Richarlison on Thiago, that was also a nasty one.”

Pickford will not face any retrospective punishment after referee Michael Oliver took no action on the field, nor was he instructed to review in the incident by VAR.

“Accidents can always happen in football, you can be unlucky but they way they were doing it was completely unacceptable,” added Wijnaldum.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“It makes it harder that they don’t get punished. In this case Pickford doesn’t get punished after seeing the videos.”

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp labelled both challenges “difficult to accept”.

“Injuries happen, it is just normally it is both players just going for the ball. That was not the case in these two challenges and it makes it so difficult to take.

Klopp called for more incentives for good disciplinary records. “In the last four years we were leaders of the fair play table and you don’t get anything for that.”

Klopp also rounded on reporters for asking whether he plans to bolster his defensive options in the January transfer window.

Joe Gomez and Joel Matip are the only other senior central defenders in Klopp’s squad. Matip has not travelled to Amsterdam due to injury, with midfielder Fabinho set to deputise at centre-back.

“We are still a little bit sensitive with the subject,” said Klopp. “We know since yesterday our vice-captain and best centre-back in the world is not playing for us for a long time. We will try to find solutions, but I have no idea how they will look.”

© – AFP, 2020

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie