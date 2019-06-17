This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'He was a punching bag' - Wilder unimpressed by Fury's Vegas victory

The Briton’s second-round stoppage of Tom Schwarz did not impress his heavyweight rival.

By The42 Team Monday 17 Jun 2019, 7:48 PM
26 minutes ago 748 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4686637

DEONTAY WILDER HAS dismissed Tyson Fury’s win in Las Vegas on Saturday, calling his opponent Tom Schwarz “a punching bag”.

deontay-wilder-and-tyson-fury-cropped_w5lf3j0bemjy12fdlka37yd0s Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury

Fury returned to the ring for the first time since his thrilling draw with Wilder in December and he made light work of the previously unbeaten Schwarz in Las Vegas.

After the victory, Fury said he intended to fight once more before seeking a rematch with WBC title-holder Wilder.

Yet Wilder, who, like Fury, is still yet to taste defeat, was less than impressed by his display on Saturday given who he defeated.

“It was a cool performance; It wasn’t much of an opponent,” Wilder told The Athletic.

I think [Schwarz] only threw four punches. He was a punching bag.

“Fury did what he was supposed to. They’re trying to promote him up, saying things, selling this story about him over and over again, talking about him as the lineal champion… it’s building him up. But the performance was just okay.”

Boxing 2019: Fury Defeats Schwarz In 2nd Round Fury made light work of Schwarz in Las Vegas on Saturday night. Source: Gene Blevins

Though his time in the ring was short, Fury earned plaudits for his impressive nous, at one point eluding some wild Schwarz shots with evasive head movement.

Yet Wilder thinks the Fury he faced, and knocked down twice in the ninth and 12th rounds, was the best version he will ever be.

“He was a better Fury against me, in A-plus, tip-top shape,” Wilder added.

That was the best Fury you’ll ever see in his career.”

