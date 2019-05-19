This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 19 May, 2019
Wilder retains heavyweight title with ferocious first-round KO of Breazeale

Deontay Wilder needed just over two minutes to overcome Dominic Breazeale with his 40th career knockout.

By The42 Team Sunday 19 May 2019, 8:56 AM
49 minutes ago 2,683 Views 2 Comments
Deontay Wilder was victorious against Dominic Breazeale.
Image: Frank Franklin II
Deontay Wilder was victorious against Dominic Breazeale.
Deontay Wilder was victorious against Dominic Breazeale.
Image: Frank Franklin II

DEONTAY WILDER RETAINED his WBC heavyweight title in impressive fashion overnight, knocking Dominic Breazeale out in the first round. 

Wilder recorded the 40th knockout of his career just two minutes and 17 seconds into the fight at Barclays Center in New York.

Wilder (41-0-1) started well and capitalised, landing the decisive blow quickly against his rival and fellow American.

After a war of words in the build-up, Wilder showed his class in his first fight since drawing with Tyson Fury in December, his performance set to again lead to calls for a rematch with the Brit or a fight with fellow heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

“Everything just came out of me,” he told Showtime. “I know it’s been a big build-up to this fight, there was a lot of animosity, a lot of chaos, a lot of hatred against each other. There were a lot of words that were said and it just came out.”

Source: Bleacher Report/YouTube

Wilder made a fast start and he had Breazeale in trouble early after a big left hand, only for the latter to steady – albeit very briefly. Just seconds later, the fight was over.

Wilder landed a left-handed jab before a huge right sent Breazeale to the canvas, ending the fight and marking a ninth successful title defence.

COMMENTS (2)

