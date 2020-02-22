Fury and Wilder each weigh in well over a stone heavier than for original fight

Tyson Fury tipped the scales at 273 pounds, the second heaviest he's ever been on the eve of a fight.

DEONTAY WILDER [42-0-1, 41KOs] AND Tyson Fury [29-0-1, 20KOs] didn’t have a weight limit when they took to the scales in Las Vegas last night ahead of their WBC World heavyweight title rematch, but each man still managed to raise eyebrows.

Challenger Fury weighed in at 273 pounds — over a stone (16lbs) heavier than he was for their controversial draw in December 2018, and the second heaviest he has ever been on the eve of a professional fight.

Champion Wilder, meanwhile, came in at a career-heaviest 231 pounds — a stone and a half (18.5lbs) heavier than he was for the original clash.

‘The Bronze Bomber’ still looked to be in an impressive condition aesthetically, ripped and ready for destruction at the MGM Grand, Las Vegas, where he meets the former unified heavyweight champion for a hugely anticipated sequel.

‘The Gypsy King’ didn’t remove his tank top at the weigh-in, raising questions as to what sort of shape he’s in beneath it. Fury, however, had repeatedly stated his intention to weigh in at around the 270-pound mark, while his cousin and co-trainer Andy Lee told Second Captains on Friday that the giant Brit was tracking to tip the scales well north of 265.

Fury has added renowned nutritionist George Lockhart to his team for a lengthy training camp in Nevada. Not known to care much for aesthetics, Lockhart has worked with UFC star Conor McGregor as well as a host of elite-level mixed martial artists.

As confirmed on Wednesday night, there would be no penultimate face-to-face encounter between Wilder and Fury due to their handbags at Wednesday’s presser. In front of a notably pro-Fury crowd, the pair instead eyeballed each other and traded threats from a safe distance before going their separate ways.

Wilder-Fury II will take place in the wee hours of Sunday morning Irish time, and is available to purchase on BT Sport Box Office.

