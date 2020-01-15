Addison and Moore in race against time for crunch weekend clash

WILL ADDISON’S PROSPECTS of being fit for Ulster’s crunch Champions Cup game against Bath have decreased significantly after the province confirmed he sustained an injury in Saturday’s defeat to Clermont Auvergne.

The 27-year-old full-back was also hoping to be named in the Ireland squad that Andy Farrell is set to announce later this afternoon. However, he still may well get the nod, as Ulster didn’t specify the length of time he would be missing for.

Their statement read: “Matt Faddes sustained a shoulder injury in the game against Clermont, and will not be fit for this week’s game versus Bath.

Will Addison (calf) and Marty Moore (ankle) both sustained injuries in the Clermont match. Their fitness to play will be monitored throughout the week.”

Addison had emerged as a genuine rival for Jordan Larmour’s spot on the Ireland team, following his fine early-season form for Ulster. Along with Moore, he was named in Farrell’s 45-man squad for a two-day training camp last month. An announcement on the make-up of the Irish Six Nations squad is expected at 4pm this afternoon.