Addison's World Cup prospects hindered by season-ending back surgery

Will Addison pictured in Ireland camp in February.

ULSTER HAVE CONFIRMED that Will Addison won’t play again this season.

The 26-year-old has undergone surgery on a back injury he sustained while training with Ireland during the Six Nations.

According to an injury bulletin issued by the northern province this afternoon, it is hoped that Addison “will return to full fitness for pre-season.”

The news has cast doubts over the versatile back’s potential involvement in Ireland’s World Cup campaign, which begins with a game against Scotland in Yokohama on 22 September.

Addison made a big impact after his move to Ulster from Sale Sharks last summer. His performances were rewarded with an Ireland debut against Italy in November.

Elsewhere, ahead of Friday’s Guinness Pro14 meeting with Edinburgh, Ulster say that Stuart McCloskey is following the return-to-play protocols after suffering a concussion during last weekend’s game against Glasgow Warriors.

No other fresh injury concerns have been reported.

