Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Laszlo Geczo/INPHO Ulster's Will Addison.
Waiting Game

Ulster's Addison undergoes concussion protocols ahead of Champions Cup opener

The full-back suffered the head injury against Edinburgh last weekend.
0
114
16 minutes ago

ULSTER FACE A wait as Will Addison undergoes concussion protocols ahead of their Champions Cup opener against Bath Rugby at The Rec Stadium on Saturday.

The province reported today that the full-back suffered a concussion in their defeat to Edinburgh last weekend and will now follow the World Rugby return to play protocol.

Meanwhile, Ben Moxham, who came on the second half of that game, suffered an injury to his left knee and will undergo an MRI to assess the extent of the injury.

The report added that Rob Herring [calf], Michael Lowry [hip], Iain Henderson [hip], and Jake Flannery [groin] have all now resumed team training following their recent injuries and they will be monitored during training in the coming days to determine their fitness for selection.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     