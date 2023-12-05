Ulster's Addison undergoes concussion protocols ahead of Champions Cup opener

ULSTER FACE A wait as Will Addison undergoes concussion protocols ahead of their Champions Cup opener against Bath Rugby at The Rec Stadium on Saturday.

The province reported today that the full-back suffered a concussion in their defeat to Edinburgh last weekend and will now follow the World Rugby return to play protocol.

Meanwhile, Ben Moxham, who came on the second half of that game, suffered an injury to his left knee and will undergo an MRI to assess the extent of the injury.

The report added that Rob Herring [calf], Michael Lowry [hip], Iain Henderson [hip], and Jake Flannery [groin] have all now resumed team training following their recent injuries and they will be monitored during training in the coming days to determine their fitness for selection.

