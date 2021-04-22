Addison set for long-awaited Ulster return against Connacht tomorrow

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL WILL Addison is set for his long-awaited Ulster return in tomorrow night’s Rainbow Cup opener against Connacht at Kingspan Stadium [KO 8.15pm, eir Sport/deferred coverage on TG4 at 10.35pm].

28-year-old Addison has been named on the Ulster bench having recovered from calf and back issues.

The creative and versatile back last played for the province in January 2020 and will now look to get his career back up and running after a 15-month spell on the sidelines.

Ulster have also welcomed captain Iain Henderson back from injury, with the Ireland lock returning to lead the starting XV. Jacob Stockdale is at fullback in a strong Ulster team.

Connacht, meanwhile, have also named a strong matchday 23, with Jordan Duggan getting a starting chance at loosehead prop and Australia 7s international Ben O’Donnell picked on the right wing.

Ulster:

15. Jacob Stockdale

14. Robert Baloucoune

13. James Hume

12. Stewart Moore

11. Ethan McIlroy

10. Billy Burns

9. John Cooney

1. Andrew Warwick

2. Rob Herring

3. Tom O’Toole

4. Kieran Treadwell

5. Iain Henderson (captain)

6. Matty Rea

7. Sean Reidy

8. Nick Timoney

Replacements:

16. John Andrew

17. Eric O’Sullivan

18. Ross Kane

19. Alan O’Connor

20. Greg Jones

21. David Shanahan

22. Michael Lowry

23. Will Addison

Connacht:

15. John Porch

14. Ben O’Donnell

13. Sean O’Brien

12. Tom Daly

11. Matt Healy

10. Jack Carty

9. Caolin Blade

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

1. Jordan Duggan

2. Dave Heffernan

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Ultan Dillane

5. Gavin Thornbury

6. Eoghan Masterson

7. Conor Oliver

8. Paul Boyle (captain)

Replacements:

16. Shane Delahunt

17. Matthew Burke

18. Dominic Robertson-McCoy

19. Niall Murray

20. Abraham Papali’i

21. Kieran Marmion

22. Conor Fitzgerald

23. Peter Sullivan.