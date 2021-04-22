BE PART OF THE TEAM

Thursday 22 April 2021
Addison set for long-awaited Ulster return against Connacht tomorrow

Both provinces have named strong teams for the Rainbow Cup opener.

By Murray Kinsella Thursday 22 Apr 2021, 1:36 PM
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL WILL Addison is set for his long-awaited Ulster return in tomorrow night’s Rainbow Cup opener against Connacht at Kingspan Stadium [KO 8.15pm, eir Sport/deferred coverage on TG4 at 10.35pm].

28-year-old Addison has been named on the Ulster bench having recovered from calf and back issues.

The creative and versatile back last played for the province in January 2020 and will now look to get his career back up and running after a 15-month spell on the sidelines.

Ulster have also welcomed captain Iain Henderson back from injury, with the Ireland lock returning to lead the starting XV. Jacob Stockdale is at fullback in a strong Ulster team.

Connacht, meanwhile, have also named a strong matchday 23, with Jordan Duggan getting a starting chance at loosehead prop and Australia 7s international Ben O’Donnell picked on the right wing.

Ulster:

15. Jacob Stockdale
14. Robert Baloucoune
13. James Hume
12. Stewart Moore
11. Ethan McIlroy
10. Billy Burns
9. John Cooney

1. Andrew Warwick
2. Rob Herring
3. Tom O’Toole
4. Kieran Treadwell
5. Iain Henderson (captain)
6. Matty Rea
7. Sean Reidy
8. Nick Timoney

Replacements:

16. John Andrew
17. Eric O’Sullivan
18. Ross Kane
19. Alan O’Connor
20. Greg Jones
21. David Shanahan
22. Michael Lowry
23. Will Addison

Connacht:

15. John Porch
14. Ben O’Donnell 
13. Sean O’Brien 
12. Tom Daly
11. Matt Healy 
10. Jack Carty
9. Caolin Blade

1. Jordan Duggan
2. Dave Heffernan 
3. Finlay Bealham 
4. Ultan Dillane 
5. Gavin Thornbury
6. Eoghan Masterson 
7. Conor Oliver 
8. Paul Boyle (captain)

Replacements:

16. Shane Delahunt
17. Matthew Burke
18. Dominic Robertson-McCoy
19. Niall Murray 
20. Abraham Papali’i 
21. Kieran Marmion 
22. Conor Fitzgerald 
23. Peter Sullivan.

