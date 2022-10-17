Kelleher ruled out for November tests as Leinster suffer triple injury blow

RÓNAN KELLEHER IS set to miss Ireland’s November Internationals, while Will Connors is facing a 12-week layoff due to a bicep injury, according to an injury update from Leinster.

Connors had a procedure last week for the injury which he suffered against the Cell C Sharks while Kelleher and Harry Byrne have been ruled out with hamstring injuries for up to eight weeks.

The news comes as Ireland prepare to host world Champions South Africa to Dublin as part of the 2022 Autumn Nations Series at the Aviva Stadium. Andy Farrell’s outfit will also take on Fiji and Australia in November.

Meanwhile, Caelan Doris came through his side’s win over Connacht at the weekend with no issues following his return from the Graduated Return to Play Protocols, ahead of Leinster’s URC clash with Munster on Saturday.

Ciarán Frawley also came through the game without any problems after returning from a shoulder injury.

Dave Kearney is expected to return to full training this week following his return from an adductor injury suffered against Ulster Rugby while there are other players that require further assessment this week.

Luke McGrath, Rhys Ruddock and Ryan Baird will continue to follow the Graduated Return to Play Protocols this week and subject to coming through, will be available for selection.

Hugo Keenan will also increase his rehabilitation this week from abdominal and knee injuries. Jack Conan (eye), James Ryan (knee) and Josh van der Flier (ankle) require further assessment this week.

