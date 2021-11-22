Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Monday 22 November 2021
Advertisement

Will Connors set to return to training this week after eight months out

Connors’ return adds even more depth to Leinster’s ferociously competitive back row.

By Niall Kelly Monday 22 Nov 2021, 2:45 PM
25 minutes ago 895 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5608693
Will Connors hasn't played rugby for province or country since March.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Will Connors hasn't played rugby for province or country since March.
Will Connors hasn't played rugby for province or country since March.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL WILL Connors is set to return to training this week after more than eight months on the sidelines with a knee injury.

Connors’ season was cut short when he injured his knee in an innocuous training ground incident ahead of Ireland’s Six Nations victory over England in March.

The 25-year-old subsequently went under the knife for surgery but now he is finally ready to return to action, adding even more depth to Leinster’s ferociously competitive back row.

There was further good news on the injury front with prop Thomas Clarkson (hamstring) now back in full training after lining out for Dublin University in the All-Ireland League last weekend.

Of Leo Cullen’s returning Irish internationals, both Jack Conan and James Ryan are unavailable for Friday’s United Rugby Championship interpro against Ulster at the RDS.

Conan was late withdrawal from Ireland’s starting XV against Argentina with a quad injury which will be further reviewed by the Leinster medical team this week, while Ryan — who captained Ireland until he was forced off at half time by a head injury assessment — has started his graduated return to play protocols.

Jamison Gibson-Park will be assessed again this week on the thigh injury which ruled him out of Sunday’s 53-7 win while the timeline for Johnny Sexton’s return to action remains the same at 3-5 weeks.

Leinster also confirmed that Conor O’Brien will be unavailable “for a number of months” after injuring his hamstring in last week’s ‘A’ game against Ulster, while Dave Kearney — who suffered a back injury in the same game — will miss “a few weeks”.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie