'He loves scoring tries' - Will Jordan has the speed and quality to hurt Ireland in Paris

TONIGHT WILL JORDAN will win his 29th Test cap for New Zealand. In his previous 28, he’s crossed for 27 tries. There are plenty of game-breakers in the New Zealand backline but the winger will keep Ireland busy in their quarter-final clash at the Stade de France. In his last three outings against Andy Farrell’s side, Jordan has scored a try in each game.

A World Championship winner with the New Zealand U20s in 2017, Jordan broke through with the Crusaders and debuted for New Zealand in the final Bledisloe Cup clash of 2020.

That same year he topped the Super Rugby Aotearoa season stats for most tries, most defenders beaten and most metres gained. In May of this year, he returned to action following a migraine issue which saw him sit out eight months.

His return has been a major boost, as few players possess his electric pace and athletic ability. In 2021 alone he scored 15 tries for New Zealand. Many of them came as a direct result of that pace, running support lines to finish attacking moves, with the below score against South Africa a good example of this.

It took Jordan just two minutes to cross against the Springboks in 2021, taking a pass from Codie Taylor after a good break by the hooker and scorching through from halfway, with no South African player able to match him for pace.

In the second Bledisloe Test of 2022, Jordan ran a brilliant line and used that speed to slice through Australia’s defence. It was another try where Jordan made the difficult look easy.

He can also use that pace to create opportunities himself. For the below try against Wales in 2021, Jordan collects a Welsh box-kick, takes one look up to assess his options, and decides to go for it. One quick flash of footwork allows him break the first line of Welsh defenders before he chips over the top of scrum-half Tomas Williams, and beats him for speed to collect his kick and score. It was a stunning try which Jordan made look routine. After the game, Ian Foster said Jordan “came of age” during the win.

Ireland learned all about his game-breaking ability when New Zealand came to Dublin in November 2021.

With the visitors trailing 20-10 at Aviva Stadium, the All Blacks move the ball wide, where Jordan is on hand to quickly kick behind Hugo Keenan. He bursts forward and links up with Rieko Ioane, and in the space of 10 seconds, a move which started with Jordan deep in the New Zealand half ends with him running in a try.

Jordan struck again against Ireland in the second and third Tests in New Zealand.

His try in the series decider in Wellington was a reminder of just how dangerous the All Blacks can be on the counter.

After New Zealand win possession from a Johnny Sexton kick, a smart pass inside from Ardie Savea sends Jordan through, and from the edge of the New Zealand 22 the winger races the length of the pitch. The score isn’t converted, but leaves New Zealand three points behind with 20 minutes to play.

He’s already bagged four tries at this World Cup, scoring twice against both Italy and Uruguay.

His first score against Italy highlighted Jordan’s supreme athleticism, dotting down in the corner after a pin-point crossfield from Beauden Barrett.

Against Uruguay he used his speed to chase a Damian McKenzie kick, collecting a brilliant offload from the fullback to stroll in behind the posts.

He’s now firmly established as one of the most important members of the starting XV and ahead of tonight’s game, Ian Foster was asked about the winger’s strong scoring record against Ireland.

“Three in three? I like that,” Foster said.

“He’s got a pretty good strike rate and look, Will’s a quality player. He’s done a fantastic job for us. He’s got the ability to sniff out opportunities and is growing massively with his influence in this team off the park.

“He’s a key part of our group. He loves scoring tries but he also loves contributing in the other areas of the game too, which is equally important. I wouldn’t mind him keeping that strike rate up (tomorrow), that would be nice.”

If Ireland are to beat the All Blacks and reach the World Cup quarter-finals, keeping Jordan under wraps will go a long way to seeing them through.