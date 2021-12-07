Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Tuesday 7 December 2021
Advertisement

'Doctors can't say if it's linked. Because of the injury and the stress'

Ireland Under-21 international Will Smallbone opens up on suffering from alopecia while also battling back from an anterior cruciate knee ligament injury.

By The42 Team Tuesday 7 Dec 2021, 6:45 PM
1 hour ago 2,372 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5623140
Ireland and Southampton star Will Smallbone.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Ireland and Southampton star Will Smallbone.
Ireland and Southampton star Will Smallbone.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

WILL SMALLBONE HAS opened up on suffering from alopecia while also battling back from an anterior cruciate knee ligament injury.

The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international was a breakthrough star for Southampton in the Premier League during 2020, but has been faced with two different challenges over the last 12 month.

As well as recently returning to first team action for the Saints after suffering the ACL injury in January, the central midfielder also lined out for the Ireland Under-21s in their European Championship qualifiers with Italy and Sweden last month.

He is still working towards getting another taste of Premier League action but Smallbone explained to Southampton official club app how his experience with alopecia has helped him deal with different challenges.

“It’s is something I’ve had to deal with alongside my injury,” he said. “I first had a really small patch of hair missing – no one would ever really notice.

“It was the Leicester game, where in a few photos you could see a bigger patch appearing. Now it’s actually growing back… but to lose it all is very tough.

“Alongside such a big injury, it probably couldn’t have happened at a worse time for me personally, to have both of these things going on.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“The doctors can’t say if they are linked. Because of the injury and the stress of being out for so long, they can’t say if that caused it, but the timings line up. It would make sense for them to coincide,” Smallbone added, explaining how the condition developed.

“Mine was a gradual, steady increase of how bad it was. It started off as a really small patch of hair I was missing, which slowly grew and then eventually just started falling out from all sides. The doctor’s advice was just to shave it because eventually it was going to get to that anyway.

“But at the end of the day, it’s just hair. I suppose I’m in a situation where I’m playing on TV, and there’s kids watching who may have to deal with the same thing – it’s to show that it isn’t the end of the world.

“Sometimes, in life, you have to get on with difficult things that are thrown at you.”

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie