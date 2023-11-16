Double injury blow for Ireland as Smallbone and Ebosele ruled out, with McClean called up for Dutch trip

WILL SMALLBONE AND Festy Ebosele have both been ruled out of Ireland’s final Euro 2024 qualifier against the Netherlands, as well as next week’s friendly against New Zealand, through injury.

The double injury blow sees James McClean called up for Saturday night’s game against the Dutch, with Stephen Kenny’s squad due to fly out to Amsterdam later today.

Wrexham’s McClean had originally been due to come in to camp for the New Zealand game, where he will make his final appearance before international retirement.

Both Southampton’s Smallbone and Udinese’s Ebosele have returned to their clubs, the FAI confirmed on Thursday afternoon.

Smallbone has been battling both a foot injury and a thigh injury, with Kenny flagging concern about the midfielder’s availability earlier this week, while the FAI have not yet disclosed any further details about Ebosele’s injury.