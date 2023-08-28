Will Smallbone signs new Southampton deal amid Premier League interest

WILL SMALLBONE HAS agreed a new three-year contract at Southampton.

The Republic of Ireland international has signed a deal until 2026 amid interest from Sheffield United.

The newly-promoted Premier League club had an offer in the region of £7 million recently rejected by the Saints, as they bid for an immediate return to England’s top flight following relegation last season.

New boss Russell Martin has reintegrated Smallbone into the starting XI after the midfielder spent the previous campaign on loan with Stoke City.

The 23-year-old suffered an ankle injury earlier this term but started the club’s first two games, watching on as their strong start continued with 10 points from a possible 12.

Smallbone is also expected to be fit for inclusion for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against France and Netherlands when manager Stephen Kenny names his squad on Thursday.

“It’s been in the works for a little while now, so I’m happy to finally get it over the line and looking forward to the future,” Smallbone said of the new contract in a club statement.

“And for me coming back, not being here last year, coming back and seeing the change and everything that’s happened has been a breath of fresh air.

“I was really excited to work with the manager having played against them last year and their style of play, I thought it was something that would really help me.

“And yeah, it’s only grown since I’ve come back, that belief and positivity in the side and myself, I’ve really enjoyed it.”