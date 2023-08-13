Ireland's Will Smallbone set for scan following Southampton draw with Norwich

IRELAND’S WILL SMALLBONE is set to undergo a scan after picking up an ankle injury in Southampton’s 4-4 draw against Norwich in the Championship on Saturday.

Saints manager Russell Martin has been quoted by the Daily Echo as saying they are hopeful for good news from the assessment on Smallbone’s injury which he picked up late in the game.

“Will has taken quite a heavy whack on his ankle so I hope he is okay because he has been great,” said Martin.

“He’s someone who has got a chance at this club he hasn’t had before, a chance to show how good he can be and I hope we scan it and it comes back positive.”

Smallbone was named the Ireland U21 Player of the Year earlier this year on the back of an impressive campaign which saw him progress into the senior national side, starting both Euro qualifiers against Greece and Gibraltar.

Southampton are back in action next Saturday where they will take on Plymouth Argyle.

