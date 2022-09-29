Here are the 15 sports books longlisted for the William Hill prize

CLARE SHINE’S BOOK, Scoring Goals In The Dark, is among the contenders to feature on the longlist for the William Hill Sports Book of the Year 2022 Award.

The Irish striker revealed the full extent of her extreme mental health struggles in her new memoir, which is written with Gareth Maher.

Advertisement

My Hidden Race by Olympic medallist Anyika Onuora is also longlisted. Onuora collaborated with Jonathan Drennan for the book. The Guardian’s football writer Suzanne Wrack is the third female author on the list.

A record 158 books were entered this year, featuring a diverse mix of authors from across a wide range of sports including, tennis, football, athletics, golf, rugby and cycling.

Following a judging process from a panel including The Athletics’ Nancy Frostick, sports presenter Matt Williams and William Hill’s Neil Foggin, 15 authors have been selected for the longlist.

Former sports stars, and first-time authors, Patrice Evra and Steve Thompson have also made the list for the Award which has a £30,000 cash prize for the winner.

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

Previous winners of the William Hill include Rough Ride: An Insight into Pro Cycling by Irish journalist Paul Kimmage, Fever Pitch: A Fan’s Life by Nick Hornby and Provided You Don’t Kiss Me: 20 Years With Brian Clough by Duncan Hamilton.

The shortlist will be unveiled on 27 October, with the winner declared on 1 December 2022.

The longlist