Here are the 15 sports books longlisted for the William Hill prize

CLARE SHINE’S BOOK, Scoring Goals In The Dark, is among the contenders to feature on the longlist for the William Hill Sports Book of the Year 2022 Award.
The Irish striker revealed the full extent of her extreme mental health struggles in her new memoir, which is written with Gareth Maher.
My Hidden Race by Olympic medallist Anyika Onuora is also longlisted. Onuora collaborated with Jonathan Drennan for the book. The Guardian’s football writer Suzanne Wrack is the third female author on the list.
A record 158 books were entered this year, featuring a diverse mix of authors from across a wide range of sports including, tennis, football, athletics, golf, rugby and cycling.
Following a judging process from a panel including The Athletics’ Nancy Frostick, sports presenter Matt Williams and William Hill’s Neil Foggin, 15 authors have been selected for the longlist.
Former sports stars, and first-time authors, Patrice Evra and Steve Thompson have also made the list for the Award which has a £30,000 cash prize for the winner.
Previous winners of the William Hill include Rough Ride: An Insight into Pro Cycling by Irish journalist Paul Kimmage, Fever Pitch: A Fan’s Life by Nick Hornby and Provided You Don’t Kiss Me: 20 Years With Brian Clough by Duncan Hamilton.
The shortlist will be unveiled on 27 October, with the winner declared on 1 December 2022.
The longlist
- Be Good, Love Brian: Growing Up with Brian Clough by Craig Bromfield
- The Master: The Brilliant Career of Roger Federer by Christopher Clarey
- 1999: Manchester United, the Treble and All That by Matt Dickinson
- Le Fric: Family, Power and Money: The Business of the Tour de France by Alex Duff
- I Love This Game by Patrice Evra
- England Football: The Biography: 1872-2022 by Paul Hayward
- God is Dead: The Rise and Fall of Frank Vandenbroucke, Cycling’s Great Wasted Talent by Andy McGrath
- My Hidden Race by Anyika Onuora
- Scoring Goals in the Dark by Clare Shine with Gareth Maher
- Phil: The Rip-Roaring (and Unauthorised) Biography of Golf’s Most Colourful Superstar by Alan Shipnuck
- Expected Goals: The Story of how Data Conquered Football and Changed the Game Forever by Rory Smith
- Unforgettable: Rugby, Dementia and the Fight of My Life by Steve Thompson
- Beryl: In Search of Britain’s Greatest Athlete, Beryl Burton by Jeremy Wilson
- Two Brothers: The Life and Times of Bobby and Jackie Charlton by Jonathan Wilson
- A Woman’s Game: The Rise, Fall and Rise Again of Women’s Football by Suzanne Wrack
