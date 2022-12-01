Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Thursday 1 December 2022
Advertisement

Cycling book wins prestigious William Hill Sports Book of the Year prize

Cyclist Beryl Burton’s incredible story is focus of winning book.

53 minutes ago 755 Views 0 Comments
Image: S&G and Barratts/EMPICS Sport

JEREMY WILSON’S BOOK Beryl: In Search of Britain’s Greatest Athlete, Beryl Burton has won this year’s prestigious William Hill sports book of the year.

It is a story of triumph in adversity as Yorkshire woman, Burton, overcame childhood illness to rise to the top of the sport.

The book beat off competition from a strong field which included another cycling book, God is Dead: The Rise and Fall of Frank Vandenbroucke, Cycling’s Great Wasted Talent by Andy McGrath.

Chair of the judges’ panel, Alyson Rudd, said: “Following a record-breaking year for the Award, we had five incredible books on the shortlist.

“It was great to see two first-time authors on the shortlist alongside two former shortlisted authors – one of whom won the Award – which will provide inspiration and encouragement for budding writers.”

Gavin Cooney
Reports From Qatar

Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup

Become a Member

Now in its 34th year, the award is dedicated to rewarding excellence in sports writing and provides authors and publishers a platform to showcase and promote their book.

The first William Hill Sports Book of the Year Award took place in 1989, earning it the title of the longest-established competition in the industry, and since launching, has attracted thousands of authors and publishers including Nick Hornby, Marcus Trescothick and Brian Moore, as well as Ireland’s Paul Kimmage.

The winner was declared at an official award ceremony at BAFTA 195 Piccadilly, London. The Award has a £30,000 cash prize for the winner.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie