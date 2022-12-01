Cycling book wins prestigious William Hill Sports Book of the Year prize

JEREMY WILSON’S BOOK Beryl: In Search of Britain’s Greatest Athlete, Beryl Burton has won this year’s prestigious William Hill sports book of the year.

It is a story of triumph in adversity as Yorkshire woman, Burton, overcame childhood illness to rise to the top of the sport.

The book beat off competition from a strong field which included another cycling book, God is Dead: The Rise and Fall of Frank Vandenbroucke, Cycling’s Great Wasted Talent by Andy McGrath.

Chair of the judges’ panel, Alyson Rudd, said: “Following a record-breaking year for the Award, we had five incredible books on the shortlist.

🥁Introducing the 34th William Hill Sports Book of the Year...

“It was great to see two first-time authors on the shortlist alongside two former shortlisted authors – one of whom won the Award – which will provide inspiration and encouragement for budding writers.”

Now in its 34th year, the award is dedicated to rewarding excellence in sports writing and provides authors and publishers a platform to showcase and promote their book.

The first William Hill Sports Book of the Year Award took place in 1989, earning it the title of the longest-established competition in the industry, and since launching, has attracted thousands of authors and publishers including Nick Hornby, Marcus Trescothick and Brian Moore, as well as Ireland’s Paul Kimmage.

The winner was declared at an official award ceremony at BAFTA 195 Piccadilly, London. The Award has a £30,000 cash prize for the winner.