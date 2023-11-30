Advertisement
JOHN GROSSICK Author Lauren Fleshman receives the 2023 Sports Book of the Year award from Alyson Rudd.
Top of the pile

'Good for a Girl' wins the 2023 William Hill Sports Book of the Year

The announcement was made at today’s official ceremony in London.
1 hour ago

FOR THE FIRST time, a book about women in sport by a female author has won the prestigious sports writing prize, the William Hill Sports Book of the Year award.

Lauren Fleshman’s book ‘Good for a Girl: My Life Running in a Man’s World’ was crowned the 2023 winner at today’s official ceremony in London. 

The book document US champion Fleshman’s story of ‘falling in love with running as a girl, battling devastating injuries and self-doubt, and daring to fight for a better way for female athletes.’ It draws on her own story, along with research on the physiology and psychology of young athletes.

A panel of independent judges from the world of sports and journalism, chaired by Alyson Rudd, review more than 150 entries before choosing the winning book.

The other five books on the final shortlist were:

  • Althea: The Life of Tennis Champion Althea Gibson by Sally H. Jacobs
  • Concussed: Sport’s Uncomfortable Truth by Sam Peters
  • Kick The Latch by Kathryn Scanlan
  • Unbreakable by Ronnie O’Sullivan
  • Unfair Play: The Battle for Women’s Sport by Sharron Davies with Craig Lord

Upon receiving the award, Lauren Fleshman said: “Having a woman being elevated for telling her own story is rare, and we need a lot more of that.

“That’s why awards like this are so important. I came here optimistic, but then convinced myself I had no chance when I looked at the shortlist.

“I am delighted to be the winner of this prestigious award. I hope it makes sport better for the future of women and girls.”

The William Hill Sports Book of the Year Award first took place in 1989 and is now the longest-established competition in the industry.

