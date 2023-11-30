'Good for a Girl' wins the 2023 William Hill Sports Book of the Year

FOR THE FIRST time, a book about women in sport by a female author has won the prestigious sports writing prize, the William Hill Sports Book of the Year award.

Lauren Fleshman’s book ‘Good for a Girl: My Life Running in a Man’s World’ was crowned the 2023 winner at today’s official ceremony in London.

The book document US champion Fleshman’s story of ‘falling in love with running as a girl, battling devastating injuries and self-doubt, and daring to fight for a better way for female athletes.’ It draws on her own story, along with research on the physiology and psychology of young athletes.

🥁 Introducing the 35th William Hill Sports Book of the Year and winner of the Bookie Prize……



🏆𝑮𝒐𝒐𝒅 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝒂 𝑮𝒊𝒓𝒍: 𝑴𝒚 𝑳𝒊𝒇𝒆 𝑹𝒖𝒏𝒏𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒊𝒏 𝒂 𝑴𝒂𝒏’𝒔 𝑾𝒐𝒓𝒍𝒅 by @laurenfleshman 🏃‍♀️🏆 pic.twitter.com/9RZwWdclwC — William Hill Sports Book Of The Year (@BookiePrize) November 30, 2023

A panel of independent judges from the world of sports and journalism, chaired by Alyson Rudd, review more than 150 entries before choosing the winning book.

The other five books on the final shortlist were:

Althea: The Life of Tennis Champion Althea Gibson by Sally H. Jacobs

by Sally H. Jacobs Concussed: Sport’s Uncomfortable Truth by Sam Peters

by Sam Peters Kick The Latch by Kathryn Scanlan

by Kathryn Scanlan Unbreakable by Ronnie O’Sullivan

by Ronnie O’Sullivan Unfair Play: The Battle for Women’s Sport by Sharron Davies with Craig Lord

Upon receiving the award, Lauren Fleshman said: “Having a woman being elevated for telling her own story is rare, and we need a lot more of that.

“That’s why awards like this are so important. I came here optimistic, but then convinced myself I had no chance when I looked at the shortlist.

“I am delighted to be the winner of this prestigious award. I hope it makes sport better for the future of women and girls.”

The William Hill Sports Book of the Year Award first took place in 1989 and is now the longest-established competition in the industry.