The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
The Racket among six nominees shortlisted for William Hill Sports Book of the Year
THE SHORTLIST FOR the William Hill Sports Book of the Year has been announced.
Six books have been nominated for the award, including ‘The Racket’ by former Irish tennis player Conor Niland. ‘The Racket’ was written in collaboration with The 42′s Gavin Cooney.
Double Olympic champion Dame Kelly Holmes is also among the six authors shortlisted for the award.
The shortlist is as follows and the winner will be announced on Tuesday, 19 November.
William Hill Sports Book Of The Year
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Conor Niland In The Mix Tennis the racket William Hill Sports Book of the Year