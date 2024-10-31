Advertisement
The Racket, written in collaboration with The42's Gavin Cooney is among the nominees.
The Racket among six nominees shortlisted for William Hill Sports Book of the Year

Conor Niland’s book was written in collaboration with The 42′s Gavin Cooney.
8.26am, 31 Oct 2024
THE SHORTLIST FOR the William Hill Sports Book of the Year has been announced.

Six books have been nominated for the award, including ‘The Racket’ by former Irish tennis player Conor Niland. ‘The Racket’ was written in collaboration with The 42′s Gavin Cooney.

Double Olympic champion Dame Kelly Holmes is also among the six authors shortlisted for the award.

The shortlist is as follows and the winner will be announced on Tuesday, 19 November.

William Hill Sports Book Of The Year

  • These Heavy Black Bones: Rebecca Achieng Ajulu-Bushell
  • When I Passed The Statue Of Liberty I Became Black: Harry Edward
  • Unique: Kelly Holmes
  • The Racket: Conor Niland
  • Munichs: David Peace
  • My Beautiful Sisters: Khalida Popal

