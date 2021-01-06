BE PART OF THE TEAM

Former Drogheda United youngster makes League Two loan switch from Norwich City

William Hondermarck made his debut in senior football in the League of Ireland back in 2018.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 6 Jan 2021, 4:49 PM
Norwich City's William Hondermarck.
Image: Norwich City FC
Image: Norwich City FC

NORWICH CITY HAVE given William Hondermarck an opportunity to increase his exposure to competitive first-team football by allowing the 20-year-old midfielder to head out on loan.

Hondermarck will spend the rest of the season with Harrogate Town, who currently sit in 17th place in League Two.

Born in France, he moved to Ireland with his family at the age of five and made his breakthrough as a 17-year-old with Drogheda United during the 2018 SSE Airtricity League First Division season.

Hondermarck was signed by Norwich in 2019 and has become a regular in the Canaries’ U23 team. He was also included among the substitutes for the senior side’s Carabao Cup tie against Luton Town in September. 

“We can see he’s got a big future ahead of him,” Harrogate manager Simon Weaver said of his new signing.

“He’s a big athlete and something different from what we’ve got in midfield. He’s someone with a really long stride but he’s a graceful player who will get box-to-box and make it happen in the attacking third. We’ll be looking at him to get in amongst it and create and provide goals.

“Will has made the commitment to come over to England to play and we know he’ll be dedicated, professional and hungry to play for us.”

When asked during a June 2019 interview with The42 about his prospects of representing the Republic of Ireland at international level, Hondermarck said: “I’ll focus on Norwich, because if I perform at Norwich then other things might come from that. But it would always be a goal of mine, definitely.”

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie