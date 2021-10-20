Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Wednesday 20 October 2021
Advertisement

Former Drogheda youngster handed first Championship start

William Hondermarck features for Barnsley, while Jayson Molumby gets a chance with West Brom

By Paul Fennessy Wednesday 20 Oct 2021, 7:32 PM
32 minutes ago 891 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5580036
Image: KEITH TURNER
Image: KEITH TURNER

FORMER DROGHEDA youngster William Hondermarck has been handed his first start in the Championship for Barnsley tonight.

The 20-year-old midfielder, who was previously on the books at Norwich, has been handed an opportunity for the Championship strugglers’ clash away to Middlesbrough.

He has already appeared three times off the bench for Barnsley, having made his English senior debut on loan at Harrogate in League Two last season and also impressed as a teenager with Drogheda United before moving across the water.

Elsewhere, Ireland international Jayson Molumby gets a first start for West Brom.

The 22-year-old Waterford native joined the Baggies on loan from Brighton at the end of August and previously made three substitute appearances for the side currently second in the Championship.

Callum Robinson also starts as they travel to face Swansea.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie