Former Drogheda youngster handed first Championship start

FORMER DROGHEDA youngster William Hondermarck has been handed his first start in the Championship for Barnsley tonight.

The 20-year-old midfielder, who was previously on the books at Norwich, has been handed an opportunity for the Championship strugglers’ clash away to Middlesbrough.

He has already appeared three times off the bench for Barnsley, having made his English senior debut on loan at Harrogate in League Two last season and also impressed as a teenager with Drogheda United before moving across the water.

Elsewhere, Ireland international Jayson Molumby gets a first start for West Brom.

The 22-year-old Waterford native joined the Baggies on loan from Brighton at the end of August and previously made three substitute appearances for the side currently second in the Championship.

Callum Robinson also starts as they travel to face Swansea.