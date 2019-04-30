'I’m a bit overwhelmed': Limerick carpenter William O'Connor wins first ever PDC darts title

O'Connor made it to the third round of the 2019 PDC World Championship in December.

LIMERICK DARTS PLAYER William O’Connor secured his first ever PDC (Professional Darts Corporation) title on Tuesday night, winning the Players’ Championship 13 as his star continues to rise in the sport.

The 32-year-old, who works as a carpenter in Cappamore and entered the PDC in 2009, overcame all of Rowby-John Rodriguez, Luke Humphries, Luke Woodhouse, Steve Beaton, Jeffrey de Zwaan and Daryl Gurney to set up a final decider against Nathan Aspinall.

O’Connor turned in an impressive display in Barnsley against the current UK Open champion, securing an 8-4 win to keep an impressive run of form going for the Irishman.

“I’m a bit overwhelmed by it but I’m so happy to have won my first title,” he said speaking after his latest success.

“I’ve been playing well all year but haven’t had any good results, so maybe I’ve used all my luck in one day.

“I’m happy to move up the rankings a bit and now I want to add a couple more titles to my name and see where it takes me.

“I have the game to win more, I just need to be more consistent and produce a lot better than I have been doing over the years, but the same can be said for many players on tour.”

‘The Magpie’ made it all the way to the third round of the 2019 PDC World Championships on just his second appearance at the tournament held at London’s Alexandra Palace in December.

Last year O’Connor finished an impressive second place at the European Matchplay behind Dutch star Michael van Gerwen, having previously won the Irish Matchplay in 2017.

